Global Desktop and Cordless Phone Growth Opportunities 2020: Focus on Open SIP Desktop Phones, WFH, Microsoft Endpoint Options, OPEX - Device-as-a-Service, Vertical Focus, Rethinking the Supply Chain

In 2019, the desktop and cordless phone market has decreased by 3.6 percent in terms of shipment, to 29.5 million, and 5.1 percent in terms of revenues to $3.35 billion.



While the market is expected to decrease by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8 percent in terms of shipment and 7.4 percent in terms of sales, the industry is going to still continue to see a visible number of desktop and cordless phone deployments across the world. Increased migration to hosted/cloud-based communications solutions; device-as-a-service (DaaS) delivery models; and the reliance of various vertical industries on ruggedized or purpose-built cordless phones will be the main drivers propelling the growth of the desktop and cordless phone market.



The increasing popularity of software communications and collaboration services; the growing use and influence of smartphones for work purposes; and the new global economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the main restraints that will impact the potential for desktop and cordless phone sales.



While desktop phones will not be abandoned anytime soon, their popularity and usage have been decreasing due to the growing uptick of mobile and software-based communications and collaboration. COVID-19 and global economic recession is expected to accelerate the move from desktop phones to software communication and collaboration services, impacting the overall market across the forecasted period. Cordless phones are expected to be less impacted than desktop sets across the forecast period While DECT phones will continue to ship within different businesses and WFH environments, VoWLAN/Wi-Fi phones will continue to grow within various verticals such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.



This study provides an in-depth analysis of the enterprise desktop and cordless phone market. Desktop phones covered include TDM desktop phones and IP desktop phones. Within the IP desktop phone category, the study also analyzes the market of open SIP phones, proprietary IP phones, and IP media phones. Cordless phones covered include DECT phones and VoWLAN/Wi-Fi phones.



Forecasts and market shares are given for all major phone segments and sub-segments, The study also discusses the state of the market; major drivers and restraints affecting the market; trends; top predictions; and major growth opportunities.



The study also takes a look at the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic and the resulting economic hardship on hardware phone adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Desktop and Cordless Phone Vendors

2. Growth Environment: Market Overview

Landscape of Business Communications Endpoints

Desktop and Cordless Phone Landscape

Market Definitions

State of the Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - Desktop and Cordless Phone Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - TDM Desktop Phone Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - IP Desktop Phone Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - IP Desktop Phone Forecast by Open SIP Desktop Phone versus Proprietary IP Desktop Phone

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - IP Media Phone Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - DECT Phone Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - VoWLAN/Wi-Fi Phone Forecast

Market Share - TDM Desktop Phones

Market Share - IP Desktop Phones

Market Share - Open SIP Desktop Phones

Market Share - Proprietary IP Desktop Phones

Market Share - IP Media Phones

Market Share - DECT Phones

Market Share - VoWLAN/Wi-Fi Phones

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Desktop and Cordless Phone Market

Top Predictions for the Desktop and Cordless Phone Market

5. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy: Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Open SIP Desktop Phones

Growth Opportunity 2: WFH

Growth Opportunity 3: Microsoft Endpoint Options

Growth Opportunity 4: OPEX - Device-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 5: Vertical Focus

Growth Opportunity 6: Rethinking the Supply Chain

7. Brand and Demand: Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 7: Generations Y and Z

Growth Opportunity 8: Regional Research and Investigation

Growth Opportunity 9: Channel Structure

Growth Opportunity 10: Social Media Marketing

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-6: Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 7-10: Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

