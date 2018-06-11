Global Desktop Virtualisation Market to 2023

The global desktop virtualization market is estimated to grow at a rate of 11.19% CAGR from 6.66 billion USD in 2017 to 12.59 billion USD by 2023.

Asia-pacific region will be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. After Asia-pacific regions North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East are likely to follow. Asia Pacific regions will account to 45% of total demand.

Factors leading to the growth of market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security and application, competition in the IT space emphasizing cost cuts. Boosting awareness of the cloud delivered virtual desktops can increase the market size.

Industry Structure and Updates:



December 2017 - Critix system's XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace to provide a workforce with more security to business apps and data on any device.

December 2017 - Huawei launched open lab in Cairo to build information technology communication ecosystem in the Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

- Huawei launched open lab in to build information technology communication ecosystem in the , in response to digital transformation. November 2017 - IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big data and cloud services.

Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

Host shared desktops

Hosed VDI desktops

Streamed VHD desktops

Local virtual machine desktops

Desktop as a service

Remote Desktop services

Others

Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component

Virtualisation platform

Connection broker

Application virtualisation

Profile data

Client devices

Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry

IT & telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail and supply chain management

Media and entertainment

Others

