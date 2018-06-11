Global Desktop Virtualisation Market to 2023

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Desktop Virtualisation market - By Type, Component, Industry, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global desktop virtualization market is estimated to grow at a rate of 11.19% CAGR from 6.66 billion USD in 2017 to 12.59 billion USD by 2023.
Asia-pacific region will be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. After Asia-pacific regions North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East are likely to follow. Asia Pacific regions will account to 45% of total demand.
Factors leading to the growth of market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security and application, competition in the IT space emphasizing cost cuts. Boosting awareness of the cloud delivered virtual desktops can increase the market size.
Industry Structure and Updates:
- December 2017 - Critix system's XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace to provide a workforce with more security to business apps and data on any device.
- December 2017 - Huawei launched open lab in Cairo to build information technology communication ecosystem in the Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.
- November 2017 - IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big data and cloud services.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's 5 Forces
- Regulations
Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Drivers
- Constraints
- Trends
Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type
- Host shared desktops
- Hosed VDI desktops
- Streamed VHD desktops
- Local virtual machine desktops
- Desktop as a service
- Remote Desktop services
- Others
Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component
- Virtualisation platform
- Connection broker
- Application virtualisation
- Profile data
- Client devices
Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry
- IT & telecom
- BFSI
- Education
- Healthcare
- Government
- Manufacturing and Automotive
- Retail and supply chain management
- Media and entertainment
- Others
Company Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
- Vmware
- Microsoft
- Critix
- Red hat
- Oracle
- Amazon
- Parallels/Odin
- Huawei
- VERDE VDI
- Others
Industry Structure
- Industry M&As, Consolidations
- Investment Opportunities
Global Desktop Virtualisation Market - Road Ahead
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p26rxk/global_desktop?w=5
