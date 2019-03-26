Global Diagnostics Partnering Directory 2010-2018 by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Component Type, Specific Therapy Target, & Technology Type
Mar 26, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Diagnostics partnering deals. The report presents financial deal term values for Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,600 online deal records of actual Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Companion Diagnostics
- Imaging
- CT
- Endoscope
- Molecular and nuclear
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- PET
- SPECT
- Angiography
- Fluroscopy
- Mammography
- In vitro diagnostics
- Molecular diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Theranostics
Key benefits
Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts provides the reader with the following Key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Diagnostics deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
In Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Diagnostics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
2.4. Diagnostics partnering by deal type
2.5. Diagnostics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostics partnering
2.6.1 Diagnostics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Diagnostics deal upfront payments7
2.6.3 Diagnostics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Diagnostics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Diagnostics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Diagnostics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Diagnostics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Diagnostics deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Diagnostics deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Diagnostics deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6jb8w/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article