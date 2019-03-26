Global Diagnostics Partnering Directory 2010-2018 by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Component Type, Specific Therapy Target, & Technology Type

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Diagnostics partnering deals. The report presents financial deal term values for Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,600 online deal records of actual Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Companion Diagnostics

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

MRI

Ultrasound

X-ray

PET

SPECT

Angiography

Fluroscopy

Mammography

In vitro diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics

Prognostics

Theranostics

Key benefits



Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts provides the reader with the following Key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Diagnostics deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Diagnostics deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostics deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostics dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Diagnostics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6jb8w/global?w=5





