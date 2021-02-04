Global Dialysis Market Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2030: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis & Equipment, Consumables, Dialysis Drugs and Services

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dialysis Market by Dialysis Type, Products & Services, End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dialysis Market was valued at USD 96.25 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to garner USD 145.85 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney diseases, out of which, more than a million die each year due to the lack of affordable treatments. Dialysis is a renal replacement therapy where excess water, salts, solutes, and toxins are removed from the blood of the patient whose kidneys do not perform these functions naturally. This is a blood purification procedure where toxins and excess fluids are removed from the body, thereby restoring the electrolyte balance of the blood.



Dialysis machines hold wide applications in the treatment of chronic kidney diseases, acute renal injuries, kidney transplant procedures, or as a permanent measure where a transplant is not advisable. Types of dialysis include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis includes extra-corporeal purification of blood, while peritoneal dialysis includes blood purification methods using peritoneum a patient's abdomen for dialysis.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Rising patient pool around the world is boosting the growth of the global dialysis market. Additionally, increasing funding for better dialysis products and services and growing number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are contributing to the market growth. Growing prevalence of diabetes that weaken of the functioning of kidnies is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



However, risks & complications associated with dialysis and product recall are impeding the dialysis market growth. On the other hand, rising incidences of kidney failures, lack of kidney donors for transplantation, tedious kidney transplant procedure, and increasing demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment are creating lucrative opportunities in the market.



Geographical Analysis



North America is expected to continue its dominance in the global dialysis market during the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. and Canada, shortage of kidney donors, high consumer awareness, well-established healthcare infrastructures, and advancements in medical technologies.



The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial pace due to the increasing affordability of patients, rising prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, growing compensation, and advancements in healthcare infrastructures and medical technologies.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the market are Baxter International, Inc., DaVita Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medicators, Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Avitum AG, and Diaverum Deutschland GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Dialysis Market, by Type

6. Global Dialysis Market, by Products and Services

7. Global Dialysis Market, by End-users

8. Global Dialysis Market, by Region



9. Company Profiles

