Global Diaper Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble Company, SCA & Unicharm

The global diaper market reached a value of US$ 65 Billion in 2018.

Diaper is a form of underwear which enables the wearer to defecate and avoid the use of toilet. As it contains and absorbs waste, the outer clothing or external environment does not get soiled. Diapers are made up of synthetic disposable or cloth materials. Cloth diapers consist of several layers of fabrics such as hemp, cotton and bamboo and are washable and reusable. Disposable diapers, on the other hand, are thrown away after use and include absorbent chemicals.

With the rising adult population across the globe, the prevalence of urinary incontinence has also increased. This has, in turn, augmented the demand for adult diapers while acting as a primary factor for the growth of the diaper market. Another factor is the development of absorbent core technology which removes the fluff pulp thereby, enabling the production of thinner diapers. Moreover, the rising trends of online purchase of baby diapers and delayed toilet training of children have also contributed towards the growth of the market.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 93 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into baby and adult diapers. The baby and adult diapers have further been categorised as disposable diapers, training diapers, cloth diapers, baby swim pants and biodegradable diapers; and pad type, flat type and pant type, respectively. Currently, disposable diapers account for the majority of the total market of baby diapers, whereas pad type represents the largest adult diaper type.

The market has also been segregated on the basis of distribution channel which includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online stores and others. In this segment, pharmacies represent the largest distribution channel.

The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, SCA and Unicharm Corporation, etc.

