DEF is a blended aqueous solution composed of 32.5% high-purity urea and 67.5% de-ionized water. DEF is used in the reduction of NOx emissions from diesel engines and is added to selective catalytic reduction systems in which harmful exhaust gas emissions are treated.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global diesel exhaust fluid market to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diesel exhaust fluid market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BASF

• CF Industries Holdings

• Cummins

• Shell International

• Total

• Yara



Market driver

• Rising health and environmental concerns due to NOx emissions

Market challenge

• Decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles

Market trend

• M&A in the DEF market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



