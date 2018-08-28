Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2018-2022: Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.38%

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.38% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of language courses, packages, and programs.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the adoption of English as a global language. English is a widely spoken language and is considered as a common language of communication between countries and governments. Developing English language skills helps in minimizing the barriers that hinder cross-border communications.







The digitalization of the education industry has contributed to multiple digital learning platforms that offer English language learning techniques and practices. Learners of the language can either enrol for online discussion programs or can use English language learning apps.







One trend affecting this market is the use of artificial intelligence and chatbots. Most digital English language learning solutions depend on artificial intelligence in a major way. The incorporation of artificial intelligence helps in developing customized English language learning solutions and tracking student progress.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the innovations in the wearable devices market. Product innovations in the wearable devices market have led to development of language translation and interpretation devices which may hinder the growth of digital English language learning market.







Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

EF Education First

Houghton Mifflin

McGraw-Hill Education

Oxford University Press

Press Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

On-premise deployment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Non-academic learners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS







PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzxpnv/global_digital?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

