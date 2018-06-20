Global Digital Forensics Market 2018-2025: Software Solutions To Exhibit Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Digital forensics market is expected to grow to US$ 6.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.08 billion in 2017

The sales of digital forensics is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors and the global economy plays a key role in the development of digital forensics market. Today, there has been an explosion of digital devices and the estimated number of devices in use is approximately around half the population of the earth.

Also, businesses have grown increasingly dependent on the cloud-based technologies owing to cost advantages and lesser total cost of ownership of the data. Focusing on core competencies of business has been the most common practice followed by large and successful business around the globe. And thus, carrying business related operations in-house while outsourcing the rest to third parties has been the most commonly found practice amongst businesses.

People these days are extensively inclined towards open networks like internet where business transactions, commercial activities and government services have become very frequent. This has further resulted into robust development and evolution of information security challenges and cyber threats.

Furthermore, the diffusion of IoT (Internet of Things) paradigms, particularly in industrial sectors are anticipated to generate a new wave of misconducts including cyber-attacks jeopardizing an individual's personal security and industrial espionage. The challenges in the digital forensics are further intensified by the leveraging usage of anti-forensics in malware, and cyber threat. However, the law-makers and digital forensics experts are constantly putting efforts to enhance their skills and abilities to dig out artifacts, and digital activities that are often hidden in massive database.

The pace at which digitalization is growing the world is anticipated to thrive for highly skilled professionals that can efficiently address and catapult the demand for digital forensics. To suffice the demand for awareness and understanding of digital forensics the government across the globe are organizing programs that support education of digital forensics.

Globally, North America leads the market in terms of revenue, however for the coming years APAC is anticipated to grow exponentially. APAC is a rapidly developing region with several technological initiatives taking place simultaneously. Some of the developed countries such as China and Japan have readily adopted digital forensics in various sectors, otherwise the technology is still in the developing phase in other majority countries of APAC.

Moreover, with the adoption of digital devices and advent IoT in the region's government sector and also in different organizations, for the improvement of their business for enhancement of efficiency and modernization across the industrial, healthcare, enterprise, retail and municipality sectors the security issue is also expected to ascend.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study



2 Key Takeaways

2.1 Growth Of Digitalization In APAC Is Expected To Drive The Global Market Growth.

2.2 Cloud Forensics Would Be The Fastest Growing Segment During The Forecast Period

2.3 Software Solutions To Exhibit Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period



3 Digital Forensics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Digital Forensics Market - By Type

3.2.2 Digital Forensics Market - By Component

3.2.3 Digital Forensics Market - By End-User

3.2.4 Digital Forensics Market - By Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4 Digital Forensics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Intensifying Cyber-Security Threats Coupled With Rapid Digital Transformations Across A Large Number Of Industry Verticals

4.1.2 Exponential Increase In The Number Of Mobile Digital Devices

4.1.3 Escalating Demands For The Fast-Tracking Of Asset Recovery And Detection Of Security Breaches

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise Of Anti-Forensic Techniques Coupled With Legal Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Ever Expanding Cloud Network And Applications

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Artificial Intelligence Revolution In Digital Forensics

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5 Digital Forensics Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Digital Forensics Global Market Overview

5.2 Digital Forensics Market And Forecast Analysis



6 Digital Forensics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - End-User

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Digital Forensics Market Breakdown By Ens-User, 2017 & 2025

6.3 BFSI

6.4 Government

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Retail

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Communications & Media Services



7 Digital Forensics Market - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Digital Forensics Market - By Type , Forecast And Analysis

7.3 End-Point Forensics Market

7.4 Network Forensics Market

7.5 Cloud Forensics Market

7.6 Mobile Forensics Market



8 Digital Forensics Market - By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Digital Forensics Market - By Component , Forecast And Analysis

8.3 Software Market

8.4 Service Market



9 Digital Forensics Market - Geographical Analysis



10 Digital Forensics Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New Developments

10.4 Investment Scenarios



11 Digital Forensics Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12 Digital Forensics Market - Company Profiles



Forensicon

R3 Digital Forensics

FireEye, Inc.

ACCESS DATA

Cy4or Legal Limited

Binary Intelligence, LLC

Kroll

LogRythm, Inc.

Magnet Forensics

Global Digital Forensics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x6xmrr/global_digital?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-forensics-market-2018-2025-software-solutions-to-exhibit-highest-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-300669309.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

