Global Digital Payment Markets 2019-2022: Rapid Growth Expected for Global Digital Payments

Digital payments growth led by Asia-Pacific

With a double-digit growth rate, the global digital payments market is expected to reach new heights by 2022. Asia-Pacific is the world's leader when it comes to online and mobile payment volume, with North America ranking second. According to a forecast cited by yStats.com, remote E-Commerce will remain the largest digital payment segment through 2022, although in-store mobile payments are also projected to see major growth, driven by the proliferation of mobile wallets. Already this year, more than one in three smartphone owners worldwide are expected to use their devices to make payments at POS.

E-Wallets to account for the highest share of online payments in 2022

E-Wallets will reign in the E-Commerce payment space, overtaking credit cards. In 2022, close to half of all E-Commerce transactions could be paid by digital wallets like Alipay, PayPal and WeChat Pay. At the same time, as an increasing share of purchases is made remotely, online payment fraud losses are climbing. As a result, mobile biometrics will gain popularity to give an extra protection to digital purchases.

Questions Answered in this Report

How large is the global digital payments market predicted to be in 2022?

Which payment methods will lead the E-Commerce payments landscape in different regions through 2022?

How many consumers will make mobile payments in-store in the world's top markets in 2019?

What growth rate is projected for mobile payments over the next several years?

How are digital payments expected to contribute to the rise of cashless societies?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f

Breakdown of Card Payment Transactions by E-Commerce and POS Payments, in %, 2017 & 2023f

Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f

Number of Remote Mobile Biometric Transactions, in billions, and Their Share of Total In-Store and Remote Transactions Authenticated via Mobile Biometrics, in %, 2018 & 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in billions, 2017 & 2019f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by China , Rest of Asia and Rest of the World, in millions, 2019f

, Rest of and Rest of the World, in millions, 2019f Breakdown of Mobile Wallet Spending by China and the Rest of the World, in % and in USD, 2019f

and the Rest of the World, in % and in USD, 2019f Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f

Retail Spending at Frictionless Payment Stores, in USD million, 2018e & 2023f

Retail Payments Value, in USD trillion, 2018, 2020f & 2023f

Share of In-Store Payments Made by Cash, in %, 2018 & 2023f

Number of Non-Cash Payment Transactions, in billions, and CAGR, in %, by Region, 2016 - 2021f

IoT Payments, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f

IoT Payments, in USD billion, by Connected Car and Connected Home Device Payments, 2021f

Payments Revenue, in USD trillion, by Region, 2017 & 2022f

Breakdown of Payments Revenue Growth by Region, in %, 2017-2022f

Breakdown of Payments Revenue Growth by Revenue Type, in %, 2017-2022f

Transaction-Based Revenue Share of Total Global Payments Revenue, in %, 2017 & 2022f

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Selected Countries and Total, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

Cashless Transactions Share of Total Payment Transactions, in %, by Selected Countries, 2022f

3.2. China

Third-Party Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, 2016 - 2022f

Third-Party Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, 2015 - 2020f

Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2017 & 2023f

Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2017 & 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017 - 2022f

3.3. Japan

Online Payment Services Market Revenues, in JPY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2015 - FY 2022f

Proximity Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in JPY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2017 - 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018e & 2022f

Mobile Payment Users, by E-Money and QR-based Smartphone Payments, in millions, FY 2016 - FY 2021f

3.4. South Korea

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

3.5. India

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017 - 2022f

Digital Payments, in USD billion, FY 2018e & FY 2023

Mobile Payments, in USD billion, FY 2018e & FY 2023f

Mobile Wallets Transaction Value, in INR trillion, and Year-on-Year Growth Rate, in %, 2016 - 2021f

3.6. Indonesia

Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in IDR trillion, 2016 - 2020f

3.7. Singapore

Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f

3.8. Philippines

Digital Wallet Transaction Value, in USD million, 2018e & 2021f

4. Europe

4.1. Regional

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Spending in the EU by Payment Methods Considering PSD2 and Instant Payment Introduction, in %, 2012, 2017e, 2020f, 2022f, 2027f

Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2022f

Breakdown of Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7 by Payment Types, in %, 2022f

4.2. UK

Number of Payment Transactions, in millions, by Payment Instrument, 2017 & 2027f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2017-2019f

4.3. Germany

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Number, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of Importance of Payment Topics in Merchants' Payment Strategy Until 2020, in % of E-Commerce Merchants, 2018

4.4. France

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018e - 2021f

4.5. Italy

Payment Transaction Value of New Digital Payment Methods, in EUR billion, 2017, 2018 & 2021f

Contactless Card Payments and Mobile Proximity Payments at POS, in EUR billion, 2018 & 2021f

4.6. Sweden

Breakdown of Payment Transactions Value by Cash and Non-Cash Payments, in %, 2020f

Breakdown of Merchants' Expectations of The Time When They Will Stop Accepting Cash, in %, April 2017

4.7. Russia

Online Payment Transaction Value, in RUB billion, 2015-2019f

5. North America

5.1. Regional

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, in %, 2017 - 2022f

5.2. USA

Digital Commerce Payments and Proximity Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022f, and CAGR, in %, 2018-2022f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018- 2022f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, by Selected Platforms, in millions, 2017 - 2022f

Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Selected Platforms, in % of Proximity Payment Users, 2017 - 2022f

P2P Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 - 2022f

Mobile P2P Payment Users, by Selected Platforms, in millions, 2017 - 2022f

Contactless Card Penetration, in % of Active Cards, 2018-2022f

Voice Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Adults, 2017e-2022f

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f

6.2. Brazil

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

6.3. Mexico

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

6.4. Argentina

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f

7.2. UAE

Mobile Wallet Market Size, in USD million, 2016 & 2022f

Companies Mentioned



AliPay ( China ) Internet Technology Company Limited

) Internet Technology Company Limited Alipay.com Ltd

Alphabet Inc.

Ant Financial Services Group

Apple inc

Mastercard inc

Paypal inc

Samsung electronics ltd

Square inc

Starbucks Corp

Tencent holdings ltd

Venmo Inc

Visa inc

Zelle LLP





