Global Digital Printing Packaging Market 2019-2024: Robust Competition and Stringent Geographical Regulatory Landscape - Major Players are HP, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co, Mondi, Xeikon & Xerox

The global digital printing packaging market is estimated to reach revenues of around $28 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11% during 2018-2024.



The global digital printing packaging market is driven by growing demand from various industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, electronics, and others. China, Germany, Japan, and India are emerging as the powerhouses in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global digital printing packaging market by technology, end-user application, package type, and geography.



Digital Printing Packaging Market - Dynamics



The growing preference for enhanced product presentability across several consumer brands is driving the demand in the global digital printing packaging market. The appearance of the product often influences the buyer immediately, the first impression of the product will result in the ultimate purchase decision of the consumers. The companies are leveraging product packages to promote their products on digital media in the market. The rising demand for short-run product printing, variations in SKU (Stock Keeping Unit), and seasonal & one-off promotional packets is propelling the growth of the global digital printing packaging market. Digital printing helps reduce overhead costs and enhance productivity in the global market.



The quality of this printing has a range of different impressions without any hurdles and provides the flexibility option by printing exactly the volume required to be printed in the market. The ability to print just-in-time quantities is one of the major benefits of digital technology in the global market. The rising demand from various industrial applications such as food & beverages (F&B), cosmetics, and healthcare industries is contributing to the revenues in the global digital printing packaging market.



The increasing availability of various materials such as label packaging, folding cartons, corrugated packaging, and flexible packaging will contribute to the growing revenues. The inclination towards flexibility and convenience will contribute to the growing revenues in the global digital printing packaging market. The growing popularity of zip locks, resealable seals, and the reusability feature of packets will promote sustainability.



Digital Printing Packaging Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, end-user application, package type, and geography. The global digital printing packaging market by technology is segmented into inkjet technology and electrophotography. Inkjet technology segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period. Inkjet technology is one the latest and emerging trend in the global market. The inkjet systems have a certain single-pass system possess separate rows of different print heads for each color, thereby offering smoother and more precise label information in the market. Electrophotography is the most recognized and widely used solution in label packaging in the global market. The ability to produce top quality prints over a wide range of material substrates will boost the adoption of this technology in the global digital printing packaging market.



The package type in the global digital printing packaging market is classified into labels, corrugated packaging, folding packaging, and flexible packaging. Corrugated packaging is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period. Corrugated boxes and cardboards are the most popularly used package in the global market. The presence of a diverse range of products catering to a wide range of industries is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Labels comprise of a broad range of details, and it has to contain precise and accurate information. The manufacturers are leveraging labels to enhance the products appeal, resulting in higher demand in the digital printing packaging market. The global digital printing packaging market by end-user application is categorized into food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, personal care, and others. Food and beverage segment occupied more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period.



The wide range of products and a shorter lifespan of consumer goods is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The rising demand for hand care, color cosmetics, face care, hair care, and body care products are boosting the growth of the personal care segment in the global market. The wide range of products catering to a large group of consumers will create lucrative opportunities for the vendors operating in the digital printing packaging market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global digital printing packaging market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of top vendors commanding the competition level. The increasing focus on innovations and upgrades will intensify the competition in the global market. The leading vendors are a focus on quality, technology, and price to sustain the competition in the market. Large manufacturers are shifting and expanding their production facilities in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Taiwan in the global market. The introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions will boost revenues in the global digital printing packaging market.



The major vendors in the global market are:

HP

E. I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

Mondi

Xeikon

Xerox

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 MacroEconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Preference for Enhanced Product Presentability

8.1.2 Rise in Consumer Demands across Industrial Applications

8.1.3 Persistent Innovation in Service Offerings by Digital Print

8.1.4 Augmentation in Micro-brands across Industrial Applications

8.2 Market Growth constraints

8.2.1 Sluggish Adoption of Digital Printing for Packaging

8.2.2 Robust Competition and Stringent Geographical Regulatory Landscape

8.2.3 Analog Printing Vendors Boosting their Output

8.2.4 Lack of Sales and Commoditization of Digital Printing

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Emerging Demand for Packaging Materials

8.3.2 Technological Advancements in Digital Printing for Packaging

8.3.3 Global Macroeconomic Factors Driving Growth

8.3.4 Exploration of Additional Packaging Segments and Options



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain overview

9.1.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Print Package and Prepress Design

9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

9.2.3 Printing Conversion and Production

9.2.4 Distributor/Retailer

9.2.5 End-users



10 Market Landscape

10.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 By Printing Technology

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Inkjet Technology

11.3 Digital Printing Packaging by Electrophotography



12 Market by Packaging Types

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Labels

12.3 Corrugated Packaging

12.4 Folding Cartons

12.5 Flexible Packaging



13 Market by End-user Applications

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Food & Beverage

13.3 Electronics

13.4 Healthcare

13.5 Personal Care

13.6 Others



14 Geographical Segmentation

Competitive Landscape



Market Overview

Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

Herfindahl-Hirschman Index

Key Company Profiles



HP

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

Mondi

Xeikon

Xerox

Other Prominent Vendors



Quad/Graphics

Cenveo

Dainippon Screen Graphics

EC Labels

Graphix Labels & Packaging

Edwards Label

INX International

Quantum Print And Packaging

Traco Manufacturing

CCL Healthcare

Heidelberg USA

Barberan

Cyan Tec

Hinterkopf

Minolta

WS Packaging Group

Krones

Hymmen

Landa Digital Printing

Mark Andy

Sun Automation

