Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Report 2022: Video-on-Demand (VoD) Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During 2023-2027

The global digital rights management market is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The use of digital rights management technologies helps prevent unlawful data copying. Until the user enters the proper license template, it prohibits the use of files. Even if the material can be duplicated and shared with other users, digital rights management allows for the assignment of rights to certain individuals who can access and use the content.

Digital rights management technology is projected to be more in demand to protect the private data of businesses due to the widespread use of smart devices and high internet penetration. Factors such as the rise in adoption of security solutions in organizations to secure data, the growing IT industry, and the surge in concerns regarding data security and privacy are expected to drive the demand for the global digital rights management market through the next five years.

Using laptops and PCs frequently to carry out daily duties generates a lot of personal information that needs to be secured against unauthorized access. Companies enable real-time data transmission and storage between mobile devices, the cloud, and drives for employees.

Mobile technology development is supported by the ongoing trend of flexible work cultures and significant Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) acceptance among enterprises.

Additionally, the demand for advanced security solutions is growing, and the quick transition of leading authorities from manual to online platforms increases transparency and give citizens convenient access is expected to influence the market demand.

The video-on-demand segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market demand is being driven by the increase in digital service provider platforms and the capability of digital rights management systems to safeguard data from infringement and copyright violations. The solutions also forbid users from streaming web video or music on handheld devices.

The market players operating in the global digital rights management market are Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global digital rights management from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global digital rights management market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global digital rights management market based on application, enterprise size, industry vertical, deployment mode, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global digital rights management market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global digital rights management market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global digital rights management market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global digital rights management market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global digital rights management market.

Report Scope:

Digital Rights Management Market, By Application:

Mobile Content

Mobile Gaming

Video-On-Demand

Others

Digital Rights Management Market, By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Digital Rights Management Market, By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Printing & Publication Educational

Television & Film

Others

Digital Rights Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Digital Rights Management Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

