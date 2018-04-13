Global Digital Signage Systems in the Retail Industry Market Report 2017-2021 - DynaScan, Samsung, LG and NEC Display Solutions are Dominating

Global digital signage systems market in the retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the advantages of digital signages over traditional advertising tools. The rapid growth in technology and innovations have helped advertisement transition to digitization. Digital signage has gained popularity over the last decade because of the effective display of information. Thus, small and large firms are intensively moving toward LED signs. Compared with traditional signages, digital signages are better at drawing the attention of the target audience.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing use of anti-reflective technology. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the installation of digital signages on existing infrastructure. Integrators may require essential equipment to be securely placed in specific locations of buildings not designed for digital signage integration, which can be a challenge. This can lead to difficulties in creating video walls, where the necessary infrastructure is absent.



