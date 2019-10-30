Global Digital Transaction Management Report 2019 Including Blockchain with Profiles of Adobe, Docusign, Gemalto, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText and SIGNiX
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Digital Transaction Management, Including Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study on DTM and blockchain was conducted with a global perspective. Market projections were developed for the five geographic regions with market table values in constant U.S. dollars adjusted for inflation. The report provides an understanding of how blockchain and DTM technologies will create new market opportunities. DTM is defined through its key sub-segments that include identity and authentication management, workflow management, e-Signatures and digital asset management.
The report contains:
- A detailed analysis of the technologies used in DTM and blockchain.
- Current and future market projections for DTM and blockchain by region.
- Current and potential applications for DTM and blockchain.
- Current and future market projections for DTM and blockchain by industry.
- Profiles of current industry players in electronic signatures, workflow management, identity, authentication and workflow management.
- A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.
Report Includes:
- 27 data table and 6 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for digital transaction management (DTM), including blockchain
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A detailed and comprehensive study of the emerging trends for DTM technology
- Covergae of the recent developments in the industry and discussion of the industry ecosystem and security in digital transaction management
- Overview of the adoption drivers pertaining to DTM technology
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including Adobe, Docusign, Gemalto, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText and SIGNiX
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Identity and Authentication Management
- Workflow Management
- Electronic Signatures
- Digital Asset Management
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition
- Applications by Line of Business
- Drivers
- Business Transformation and Innovation
- Digital Customer
- Digital Enterprise
- Cloud Technology
- Cost Savings
- Digital Records
- Speed and Data
- Standards
- Blockchain Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
- Identity and Authentication Management
- Authentication
- Identity Management
- Identity and Authentication Management by World Region
- Identity and Authentication Management by Industry
- Identity and Authentication Management by Technology
- Why Blockchain?
- Workflow Management
- Definition
- Drivers/Benefits
- Workflow Management by Region
- Workflow Management by Region
- Workflow Management by Technology
- Why Blockchain?
- Electronic Signatures
- Definition
- Opportunity
- Drivers
- e-Signatures by Region
- e-Signatures by Industry
- e-Signatures by Technology
- Why Blockchain?
- Digital Asset Management
- Drivers
- Digital Asset Management by Industry
- Digital Asset Management by Stakeholder
- Digital Asset Management by Region
- Digital Asset Management by Technology
- Why Blockchain?
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Digital Transactions Management
- Blockchain
- Security
- Identity and Authentication Management
- Workflow Management
- Electronic Signatures
- Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)
- Digital Asset Management
- Steps
- Blockchain
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Geography
- Digital Transactions Management
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Blockchain
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Finance
- Government
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Telcos
- Manufacturing
- Other
- Real Estate
- Media and Entertainment
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Digital Transformation
- Cloud Computing
- Blockchain
- Finance
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Docusign
- Esign By Vasco
- Gemalto
- IBM
- Kofax (Previously Lexmark)
- M-Files
- Microsoft
- Namirial
- Okta
- Opentext
- Signix
Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronym/Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l7kay
