Global Digital Twin Transforming Manufacturing Market Report 2018: Scenario Analysis, Implementation Examples, Growth Opportunities and Key Patents and Contacts

The report on Digital Twin Transforming Manufacturing aims to address the benefit and the impact of the concept in a manufacturing set-up including implementation strategies. The report will be beneficial for stakeholders interested in creating digital factories. The report also covers factors that influence the adoption scenario and also provides examples of implementation cases.

The concept of creating a replica of equipment or a system, or physical asset called digital twin is gaining interest in the manufacturing sector. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced software platforms, communication, big data analytics, and sensors are enabling improvements in efficiency and productivity. Mixed reality, holographic displays, robots, drones, and wearables are also largely driving the IoT trend in factories. A whole new dimension of optimizing performance of industrial assets can be achieved with convergence of advanced information technology, new sensing platforms, and physics based models.

Concepts such as Digital Twin can help manufacturing industries improve productivity, and operational efficiency, while optimizing resources, time, and cost. Major tier firms are developing simulation software including complete solution to create digital twin for optimizing performance in manufacturing plants. The key question for most of the organizations is about the benefits of the concept versus leveraging simulation platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Scenario Analysis - Trends, Enabling Technologies, and Adoption Factors



Digital Twin - Brief Overview

Evolution of DT

Segmentation of the Virtual Descriptive World

Digital Twin: Benefits and Use Case

Step by Step Transformation of Manufacturing using DT: Product Impact

Digital Twin in a Production Line

Factors Driving Adoption

Adoption Barriers

Technology Convergence Leads to Digital Twin

3.0 Implementation Examples



Three Types of Digital Twins

ANSYS' Digital Twin Platform

Hero MotoCorp Digital Twin Project

Veerum Digital Twin Solution for the Oil and Gas industry

Precognize Machine Learning Platforms

DVN GL Digital Twin for Oil and Gas

Maplesoft and Rockwell Automation - Project Sherlock AI

Key Innovations Shaping the Future

Other Major Players

Businesses Swiftly Managing What-If Scenarios

4.0 Strategic Perspectives on Growth Opportunities



Analyst Viewpoint

Should You Opt for Digital Change? Is it Right for You?

What Sort of Skills Companies Need to Acquire to Make the Transition?

What Should Manufacturers Do for a Implementing a Successful Digitized Infrastructure?

What Business Value will Digital Twin Bring to Companies?

Digital Twin is part of the Digital Thread

5.0 Key Patents and Contacts



Key Patents on AR and Digital Twin

Key Patents on Machine Learning in Manufacturing Sector

Key Contacts

