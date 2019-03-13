Global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market (2018 - 2024)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market size is expected to reach $15.8 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Digital wound measurement devices are majorly put to use to accurately conduct wound measurement. The devices are used for three-dimensional measurement of a wound with the integration of electronic medical record (EMR) software. Digital wound measurement devices are 3D-enabled, and these devices measure wound dimensions (area, length, width and depth) and finally produce a visible record of these dimensions. These devices are used in converting line tracing into true area measurements and calculating change in the area of wounds over the course of healing. One unit refers to one DWM device. Rapidly changing lifestyle, which has led to growing cases of diabetic wounds and pressure ulcers, and rapidly growing geriatric population are the factors that would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, digital wound measurement methods offer information about the depth and volume of wound, which would drive the market growth.



Based on Wounds Type, the market is segmented into Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds. Acute wound is further sub segmented into Surgical Wounds and Burns & Trauma. Chronic wounds Type is further sub segmented into Pressure Ulcers (PU), Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU), Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU) and Arterial Ulcers. Based on product, the market is segmented into Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices and Contact Wound Measuring Devices. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics & Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kent Imaging Inc., WoundZoom Inc., EKare, Inc., Tissue Analytics, WoundMatrix, Inc., ARANZ Medical Limited, Entec Health Limited, WoundVision, LLC, Hitachi Healthcare Americas and Smith & Nephew plc.



