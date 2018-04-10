Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Forecasts to 2022 - Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries is Driving the Projected $792.1 Million Market

The DMF market is projected to grow from USD 637.8 million in 2017 to USD 792.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the DMF market can be attributed to the increasing demand for dimethylformamide from various end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical. However, growing concerns across the globe regarding harmful effects of dimethylformamide on human health due to prolonged exposure to it is a restraining factor for the growth of the DMF market.

Dimethylformamide is used in various end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical. However, the chemical end-use industry segment is projected to lead the DMF market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for acrylic fibers and polyurethane-based products from countries such as the US, China, India, and Brazil, among others.

In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the DMF market, in terms of volume and value. The Asia Pacific DMF market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The growth of the Asia Pacific DMF market can be attributed to the high economic growth in the region and increased investments in the industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and agrochemical by governments of different countries of the region. Moreover, the continuously growing population, ongoing industrialization, and increasing purchasing power of consumers are also leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific DMF market.

The key companies profiled in this report are BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical (US), Merck (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group (China), Jiutian Chemical Group (Singapore), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), The Chemours (US), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical (China), Chemanol (Saudi Arabia), AK-KIM (Turkey), and Pharmco-Aaper (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope Of the Study

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in DMF Market

4.2 DMF Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 DMF Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 DMF Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.5 DMF Market, By C0untry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 High Demand for DMF in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Impact on Health Due to Prolonged Exposure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand in Automotive Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends and Forecast of the Automotive Industry

6.4 Trends and Forecast of the Footwear Industry

6.5 Trends Of the Agriculture Industry



7 DMF Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reactant

7.3 Feedstock



8 DMF Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical

8.2.1 Polyurethane (PU)

8.2.2 Others

8.3 Electronics

8.4 Pharmaceutical

8.5 Agrochemical



9 DMF Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 UK

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherland

9.3.7 Turkey

9.3.8 Rest Of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.6 Thailand

9.4.7 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.8 Rest Of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Africa

9.5.2 Iran

9.5.3 Saudi Arabia

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Chile

9.6.4 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Investment & Expansion

10.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4 Joint Venture, Partnership, Contract, & Agreement

10.5 New Product Launch

10.6 Major Player Ranking



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.2 Eastman Chemical

11.3 Merck

11.4 LUXI Chemical

11.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

11.6 The Chemours

11.7 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

11.8 Chemanol

11.9 Jiutian Chemical

11.10 AK-KIM

11.11 Pharmco Products

11.12 Additional Companies

11.12.1 Alpha Chemika

11.12.2 Balaji Amines

11.12.3 Shandong Iro Amine Industry

11.12.4 Anyang Chemical Industry

11.12.5 Inner Mongolia Yuan Xing Energy

11.12.6 J.N.Chemical

11.12.7 Ridhdhi Sidhdhi Chemicals

11.12.8 Samsung Fine Chemical

11.12.9 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

11.12.10 Helm

11.12.11 Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies

11.12.12 Paari Chem Resources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsp66g/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dimethylformamide-dmf-market-forecasts-to-2022---increasing-demand-from-end-use-industries-is-driving-the-projected-792-1-million-market-300627287.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

