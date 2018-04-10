Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Forecasts to 2022 - Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries is Driving the Projected $792.1 Million Market

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DMF market is projected to grow from USD 637.8 million in 2017 to USD 792.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2017 to 2022.
The growth of the DMF market can be attributed to the increasing demand for dimethylformamide from various end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical. However, growing concerns across the globe regarding harmful effects of dimethylformamide on human health due to prolonged exposure to it is a restraining factor for the growth of the DMF market.
Dimethylformamide is used in various end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical. However, the chemical end-use industry segment is projected to lead the DMF market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for acrylic fibers and polyurethane-based products from countries such as the US, China, India, and Brazil, among others.
In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the DMF market, in terms of volume and value. The Asia Pacific DMF market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The growth of the Asia Pacific DMF market can be attributed to the high economic growth in the region and increased investments in the industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and agrochemical by governments of different countries of the region. Moreover, the continuously growing population, ongoing industrialization, and increasing purchasing power of consumers are also leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific DMF market.
The key companies profiled in this report are BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical (US), Merck (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group (China), Jiutian Chemical Group (Singapore), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), The Chemours (US), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical (China), Chemanol (Saudi Arabia), AK-KIM (Turkey), and Pharmco-Aaper (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Scope Of the Study
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Units Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in DMF Market
4.2 DMF Market, By End-Use Industry
4.3 DMF Market, By End-Use Industry and Country
4.4 DMF Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries
4.5 DMF Market, By C0untry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Demand in End-Use Industries
5.2.1.2 High Demand for DMF in APAC
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Impact on Health Due to Prolonged Exposure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand in Automotive Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.3 Trends and Forecast of the Automotive Industry
6.4 Trends and Forecast of the Footwear Industry
6.5 Trends Of the Agriculture Industry
7 DMF Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reactant
7.3 Feedstock
8 DMF Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chemical
8.2.1 Polyurethane (PU)
8.2.2 Others
8.3 Electronics
8.4 Pharmaceutical
8.5 Agrochemical
9 DMF Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 UK
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Netherland
9.3.7 Turkey
9.3.8 Rest Of Europe
9.4 APAC
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Indonesia
9.4.6 Thailand
9.4.7 Australia & New Zealand
9.4.8 Rest Of APAC
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 Africa
9.5.2 Iran
9.5.3 Saudi Arabia
9.5.4 Rest of Middle East
9.6 South America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.2 Argentina
9.6.3 Chile
9.6.4 Rest of South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Investment & Expansion
10.3 Merger & Acquisition
10.4 Joint Venture, Partnership, Contract, & Agreement
10.5 New Product Launch
10.6 Major Player Ranking
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.2 Eastman Chemical
11.3 Merck
11.4 LUXI Chemical
11.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
11.6 The Chemours
11.7 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
11.8 Chemanol
11.9 Jiutian Chemical
11.10 AK-KIM
11.11 Pharmco Products
11.12 Additional Companies
11.12.1 Alpha Chemika
11.12.2 Balaji Amines
11.12.3 Shandong Iro Amine Industry
11.12.4 Anyang Chemical Industry
11.12.5 Inner Mongolia Yuan Xing Energy
11.12.6 J.N.Chemical
11.12.7 Ridhdhi Sidhdhi Chemicals
11.12.8 Samsung Fine Chemical
11.12.9 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
11.12.10 Helm
11.12.11 Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies
11.12.12 Paari Chem Resources
