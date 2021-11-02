Global Dimethylformamide Market Report 2021-2027 - Demand in Various Applications is Substantially Driven by Vigorous Growth of the Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry Worldwide

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dimethylformamide Market - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dimethylformamide Market is likely to grow at the rate of 4.72% CAGR by 2027

Dimethylformamide is an organic compound with no color and is denoted by formula (CH3)2NC(O)H, and the CAS number is 68-12-2. In several applications such as polymer fibers, films, and surface coatings, dimethylformamide is mostly used as an industrial solvent.

Dimethylformamide is a combination of dimethylamine with carbon monoxide or the combination of methyl formate and dimethylamine. Due to the dimethylformamide miscibility with water and multiple compounds, it is also used as a catalyst and raw material in various chemical reactions.

The demand for dimethylformamide in various applications is substantially driven due to the vigorous growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical industry worldwide. Dimethylformamide is vastly used as a cleaner for hot-dip tinned parts in the chemical industry because of the great solubility of organic and inorganic remains.

However, the factors such as government restrictions about the extent of usage of dimethylformamide in industries coupled with the global economic slowdown may impede the market growth.

Report Scope

The dimethylformamide (DMF) market is bifurcated into first grade, qualified grade, and others based on product type. The first grade segment accounts for the major share of the market; On the other hand, the qualifier grade segment is projected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing use of these products in several industries.



As per the market by application, the market is classified into catalyst, reactant, and feedstock. The product is most widely used as a catalyst in various reactions performed in chemical and other industries. For instance, it is utilized as a catalyst in synthesizing acyl chloride from a carboxylic acid by utilizing oxalyl or thionyl chloride. Additionally, it is widely applied as an affordable commercially available solvent in the chemical industry due to its aprotic and hydrophilic properties. Thus, the catalyst segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the coming years.



Further based on end-user, the market is divided into, Agrochemical, Electronics, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, and Others. Among these segments, the agrochemical segment had held a significant share in the market. DMF in the agrochemical industry is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of pesticides. Increasing pesticide demand worldwide to improve the agriculture industry output is projected to significantly impact the dimethylformamide market size in the next few years.



As in the geography market, the Asia Pacific region has acquired a substantial share in the market. India, followed by China and Japan, is considered the largest producer of pesticides. The market is projected to witness robust growth in the region due to the continuously increasing demand for pesticides in the coming years.



Globally, dimethylformamide is substantially applicable in the electronics industry due to its high solvency. For instance, the high solubility of inorganic substances in DMF leads to the generation of high voltage capacitors in the electronic industry. This is a substantial factor that is anticipated to bolster the global market growth in the coming years.



Key players operational in the market are Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong IRO Amine Industry Co., Ltd., The Chemours Company, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd., Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., Anyang Chemical Industry Limited Liability Company and Balaji Amines Ltd.



Henceforth, the dimethylformamide market is witnessing healthy gains over the forecasted period. The product is most widely used in various applications due to its benefits. Most prominently, dimethylformamide has a wide scope in the agrochemical and automotive industries.

