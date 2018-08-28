Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2018-2022: High Competition Among Vendors

DUBLIN, Aug 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.61 % during the period 2018-2022.

Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from disposable medical supplies.

One trend affecting this market is the rising popularity of medical tourism People from less developed countries travel to major medical centers in highly developed countries, as treatment is unavailable in their home country. Moreover, people travel to other country as some treatments may be illegal in home country.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high competition among vendors. The global disposable medical supplies market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous well-established vendors such as 3M, Abbot, and Cardinal Health and small and medium-sized vendors have limited financial and technical resources. These vendors are unable to compete with well-established vendors in terms of quality, reliability, and R&D.





Key vendors

3M

Abbott

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson Services

Smith & Nephew

