Global Distributed and Single Point Fiber Optic Sensing Systems Forecast Report 2018-2021

The distributed fiber optic sensor market report has been expanded to cover single point sensors and extended to 2022. The distributed fiber optic sensor market stood at $651 million in 2014 with 49% associated the oil and gas market segment. The overall market contacted through 2016 due to the fall in oil prices. Modest recovery is projected in 2018. By 2022, the forecast shows the oil and gas market segment will increase in value, but due to growth in other segments, it will decrease to 19% of the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

The total distributed fiber optic sensor market that was projected (January 2017) to be $1,008 million in 2021 is now projected to be $910 million in 2021 reaching $1,037 million in 2022.

The point sensor market is dominated by the fiber optic gyroscope market segment which is very depend upon government spending. From 2013-2015 reductions in government spending impacted the market. As fiber optic sensors become more cost effective and technology advances, the industrial and medical markets will expand for point fiber optic sensors.The combined distributed and single point fiber optic sensor markets are projected to be over $1.3 billion in 2022 according to an updated and expanded market survey report conducted by the Photonic Sensor Consortium and the publisher.



The expanded report provides much greater detail for how the market is forecasted for specific technologies. Data is provided in graphic and tabular formats. The market is broken down for DTS, Bragg grating, DAS, interferometric and Brillouin scattering technologies in relation to the various market segment applications (oil and gas, military, homeland security, smart structures, etc.). In addition, the three dominant technologies (DTS, DAS and Bragg gratings) show relative market share by the major suppliers.



Key Topics Covered:



Reason for Update Photonic Sensor Consortium Background Survey Overview Sensor Forecast Methodology Sensor Forecast Coverage Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market by Technologies Single Point Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast What Happened to the Market? Summary and Conclusions Several factors have impacted the distributed fiber optic sensor market growth Profiles of Select Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Companies Mergers and Acquisitions Technology

Companies Mentioned



4DSP

AP Sensing

Baker Hughes

CGGVeritas

FAZ Technologies

FBGS

Fiber SenSys

Fibersonics

FISO Technologies

Fotech

Halliburton

IFOS

Intelligent Optical Systems

IXBlue

LIOS Technology

Luna

Micron Optics

Moog (Insensys)

Northrop Grumman

NP Photonics

Opsens

Optasense (QinetiQ)

Optiphase

OZ Optics

Petrospec Engineering

PGS

QinetiQ

Schlumberger

Sensornet

Silixa

Smart Fibre

TGS

Weatherford

Welldog

Zeibel

