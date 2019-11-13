Global Distributed Antenna System Markets, 2019-2025: Emerging Economies is Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Opportunities in the Long-Term

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Component Type, By Technology, By Ownership, By Application, By Region, Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing demand for DAS network solutions for larger venues and growing awareness and adoption of distributed antenna systems across emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the long-term.

Moreover, multiple industry verticals are adopting distributed antenna systems to provide enhanced and uninterrupted internet connectivity across the globe which is expected to drive the distributed antenna system market over the coming years. Also, the technology has proved to be cost-effective as compared to their counterparts as a result, the governments across the globe have been proactively deploying this antenna system.



The Global Distributed Antenna System Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the increase in higher bandwidth applications, the rising need for faster data transmission and in-building demand is contributing to the growth of the distributed antenna system market around the globe. DAS is a sequence of radio heads well positioned around a targeted place to fulfill the requirement of additional cellular coverage. Each of the radio heads within the DAS is then routed to a communication centre through the fiber-optic cable to permit the cell signal to be managed by a cellular base station.



The growing popularity of mobile communication devices and the growing demand for wireless connectivity networks across the world has increased the adoption of DAS. Another factor like an increase in higher bandwidth applications and in-building demand is also contributing to the growth of the DAS market over the forecast period.



Among technology, Hybrid technology segment holds the largest market share of the global distribution antenna system market during the forecast period



The hybrid DAS segment accounted for the major market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Hybrid technology is widely preferred among users due to its enhanced coverage and economical cost compared to other DAS technologies.



The segment is expected to witness significant growth as it offers efficient data connectivity during the unusual or fluctuating signal problem. These systems have minimal design and installation time, which is a primary factor expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. However, the active DAS segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. As the system delivers reliable and consistent signals at every antenna and also supports Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) alarms.



North America accounts for the lion's share of the global distribution antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the entire distributed antenna system owing to the increasing use of smartphones and ever-growing wireless traffic are expected to further drive the regional expansion. Even the government had intervened the assurance that the telecommunication operators share DAS owned by them so that the customers of all operators can have the threshold bandwidth everywhere and these new technologies have wider adoption in the region.



However, Asia Pacific DAS market is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing infrastructural growth in India and China can be accredited to regional growth. Furthermore, the rising deployment of 4G/LTE connections along with the substantial presence of DAS providers is further contributing to the growth of the DAS market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Challenges

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.6. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.7. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.8. PESTEL Analysis

4.9. Strategic Outlook



5. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025

5.2.1. By Component Type

5.2.1.1. Hardware

5.2.1.2. Services

5.2.2. By Technology

5.2.2.1. Hybrid

5.2.2.2. Active

5.2.3. By Ownership

5.2.3.1. Carrier Ownership

5.2.3.2. Neutral-Host Ownership

5.2.3.3. Enterprise Ownership

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.4.1. Commercial

5.2.4.2. Public Safety

5.2.5. By Region



6. North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

6.1. Key Regional Trends

6.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.2.1. By Component Type

6.2.2. By Technology

6.2.3. By Ownership

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By Country

6.2.5.1. U.S

6.2.5.2. Canada



7. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market



8. Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market



9. Latin America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market



10. Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market



11. Company Profiles: Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook

11.1 CommScope Inc.

11.2 Corning Inc.

11.3 Cobham Wireless

11.4 Comba Telecom Systems

11.5 American Tower

11.6 Boingo Wireless

11.7 Dali Wireless

11.8 Zinwave

11.9 Crown Castle International Corporation

11.10 Bird Technologies

11.11 Whoop Wireless

11.12 Westell Technologies

11.13 Advanced Rf Technologies (Adrf)

11.14 Betacom



