Global DNA Sequencing Market Research Report 2021: Current Status and Future Prospects, Markets for Sequencing, Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies 2020-2030

This report briefly reviews the basics of human genome variations, development of sequencing technologies, and their applications.

The current market is mostly for research applications and future markets will be other applications related to healthcare. The value of the DNA sequencer market in 2020 is described with estimates for 2024 and 2030.

Current large and small sequencers are described as well as companies developing them. Various applications of sequencing are described including those for genetics, medical diagnostics, drug discovery, and cancer. Next-generation sequencing technologies, both second and third generations, are reviewed. Companies developing software for the analysis of sequencing data are also included. Selected academic institutes conducting research in sequencing are also listed.



Various methods and factors on which market estimates depend are described briefly. Markets are tabulated according to geographical areas as well as applications. Small sequencers form the basis of SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. Several marketing strategies have been outlined.



The report includes profiles of 150 companies involved in sequencing and their 173 collaborations. The report text is supplemented by 42 tables, 24 figures, and 500 selected references to the literature.

Current Status and Future Prospects

ACMG clinical laboratory standards for NGS

Regulatory and quality control issues of sequencers in the USA

International NGS standardization

Applications of NGS in clinical trials

Human transcriptome array in clinical trials

Challenges for clinical applications of NGS

Direct-to-consumer WGS services

Ethical aspects of sequencing

Future trends in clinical sequencing

Rare Diseases Genomes Project

Markets for Sequencing

Introduction

Methods used for estimation of sequencer markets

Currently marketed sequencers

Academic and research markets for sequencing

Factors affecting future development of sequencing markets

Future needs and support of research

Bioinformatics in relation to sequencing

Cost of integrating WGS into clinical care

Reducing the cost of human genome sequencing

US Government-supported research on sequencing

Contribution of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act

Cost of NGS

Genome X Prize Foundation

Innovations to reduce cost of whole genome sequencing

Commercial aspects of low-cost genome sequencing

NGS for personalized medicine

Global sequencing markets

Global markets for sequencers

Markets for sequencing services according to geographical regions

Global sequencing markets according to applications

Global sequencing markets according to therapeutic areas

NGS markets for cancer

NGS markets for genetic disorders

NGS markets for microbiome

Market trends for NGS

Needs of the clinical market for NGS

Sequencers for the clinical market

Challenges to developing market for sequencers

Recommendations

Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

General findings of the study

Sanger versus second generation marketed sequencers

Common features and differences among second generation sequencers

Third generation large sequencers

SOLiD4 versus competing large sequencers

Illumina's HiSeq sequencer

Third generation desktop sequencers

BGI's BGISEQ-500 desk top sequencer

Illumina's MiSeq sequencer

Roche GS Junior System

Life Technologies' Benchtop Ion ProtonT Sequencer

Oxford Nanopore's MinIONT system

The ideal desk-top sequencer

SWOT analysis of small sequencers

Concluding remarks on SWOT analysis of desktop sequencers

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Applications

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. DNA Sequencing Technologies

3. Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing

4. Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

5. Sequencing for Research

6. Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare

7. Applications of Sequencing in Oncology

8. Sequencing in Genetic Disorders

9. Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

10. Applications of sequencings in infections

11. Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine

12. Current Status and Future Prospects

Part II: Markets & Companies

13. Markets for Sequencing

14. Companies Involved in Sequencing

15. References

