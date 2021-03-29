Global DNS Service Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020: Market to Reach $658.2 Million by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNS Service - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global DNS Service Market to Reach $658.2 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DNS Service estimated at US$294.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$658.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Primary DNS Server, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$449.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary DNS Server segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The DNS Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report.

The 233-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

DNS Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

DNS Made Easy

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Neustar, Inc.

NSONE, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

VeriSign, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Primary DNS Server (DNS Server) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Primary DNS Server (DNS Server) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Primary DNS Server (DNS Server) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Secondary DNS Server (DNS Server) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Secondary DNS Server (DNS Server) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Secondary DNS Server (DNS Server) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Cloud (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

On-premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

On-premises (Deployment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

On-premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BFSI (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

BFSI (Industry Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Telecom and Information Technology (IT) (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Telecom and Information Technology (IT) (Industry Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Telecom and Information Technology (IT) (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Media and Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Media and Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Media and Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Retail and eCommerce (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Retail and eCommerce (Industry Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Retail and eCommerce (Industry Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Government (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Government (Industry Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Government (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

