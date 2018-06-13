Global Double Sided Tape Market 2018-2023 by Resin Type, Technology, Backing Material, End-Use

The double sided tape market is estimated at USD 9.41 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.15 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2018 to 2023.

The increasing use of double sided tapes in various applications, such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, and paper & printing is driving the growth of the double sided tape market.

The double sided tape market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, backing material, technology application, and region. Based on resin type, the double sided tape market has been classified into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. Silicone-based adhesive tapes maintain adhesion over a large temperature range and possess the ability to adhere to difficult surfaces. The overall adhesive strength of silicone-based adhesive tapes is lower than that of other adhesive tapes. However, silicone-based double sided tapes are more expensive as compared to acrylic and rubber-based adhesive tapes.

Based on technology, the double sided tape market has been segmented into solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt. The hot-melt segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hot-melt technology provides the advantage of high strength and immediate bond, which makes them ideal for a variety of applications, such as building & construction, automotive, paper & printing, and electrical & electronics. The benefits of using hot-melt technology include excellent adhesion, quick set, ease of use, and fast processing.

Based on backing material, the double sided tape market has been segmented into foam, film, paper & tissue, unsupported, and others. The paper/tissue segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Paper/tissue is an environment-friendly and recyclable material. The properties of paper are enhanced through saturation, which is a process wherein paper/tissue is treated with latex to improve its chemical and physical properties so that it can be used as a backing substrate in adhesive tapes.

Based on application, the double sided tape market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, paper & printing, building & construction, and others. The paper & printing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period as double sided tapes are extensively used during the production of paper. Double sided tapes provide continuity in the running of the paper machines, coaters, calendars, and sheeters which helps in certain integral tasks during the production process of paper, such as splicing, reel closing, and core start. The demand for double sided tapes in the paper & printing industry is majorly coming from retail and digital printing industries.

The double sided tape market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for double sided tapes from automotive, building & construction, paper & printings, and electrical & electronics from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the double sided tape market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for double sided tapes in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Global Double Sided Tape Market

4.2 Double Sided Tape Market Growth, By Resin

4.3 Double Sided Tape Market Growth, By Technology

4.4 Double Sided Tape Market Growth, By Backing Material

4.5 Double Sided Tape Market Attractiveness, By Application

4.6 Double Sided Tape Market, Developed vs. Developing Nations

4.7 Double Sided Tape Market Share in APAC, By Application and Country

4.8 Double Sided Tape Market Share, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Double Sided Tapes in Diverse Applications

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Double Sided Tape in APAC

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Acrylic and Pe Foam Backed Double Sided Tapes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Prices of Double Sided Tape Raw Materials and End Products

5.2.2.2 Paper/Tissue Backed Double Sided Tapes are Prone to Moisture

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement in Double Sided Tape Technology and End Products

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Acrylic Foam Backed Tapes in the Automotive Application.

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry

6.4 Trends and Forecast of the Global Construction Industry

6.5 Estimated Growth Rate for the Global Electrical & Electronics Industry, By Region, 2018-2022

6.6 Acrylic

6.7 Rubber

6.8 Silicone

6.9 Other Resins

6.10 Introduction

6.11 Solvent-Based Double Sided Tape

6.12 Water-Based Double Sided Tape

6.13 Hot-Melt-Based Double Sided Tape

6.14 Introduction

6.15 Foam Backed Double Sided Tapes

6.16 Film Backed Double Sided Tapes

6.17 Paper/Tissue Backed Double Sided Tapes

6.18 Unsupported/Transfer Double Sided Tapes

6.19 Others



7 Double Sided Tape Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Automotive

7.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

7.1.3 Paper & Printing

7.1.4 Others



8 Double Sided Tape Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Market Share Analysis, 2017

9.3 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3.1 3M

9.3.2 Nitto Denko

9.3.3 Tesa

9.3.4 Lintec

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.5 Investments & Expansions

9.6 New Product Launches



10 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Nitto Denko Corporation

TESA SE

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

Scapa Group Plc

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Mactac, LLC

Adchem Corporation

Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co. Kg

Cct Tapes

Gergonne - the Double Coated Solution

Tape-Rite Co. Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Ajit Industries

Atp Adhesive Systems AG

Toyochem Co. Ltd

Arkema (Bostik)

Adere

Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co.

Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5fzrbs/global_double?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-double-sided-tape-market-2018-2023-by-resin-type-technology-backing-material-end-use-300665524.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

