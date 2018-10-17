Global DPP-IV Inhibitors Industry
The Global market is analyzed by the following Drugs: Sitagliptin, Vildagliptin, Saxagliptin, and Others. The US market is further analysed in terms of sales by the following drug Segments: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, and Alogliptin. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Novartis AG
DPP-IV INHIBITORS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Outlook for DPP-IV Therapies Remains Moderate Due to CVD Risks
Major DPP-4 Inhibitors on the Market: List of Brand, Preparation, Manufacturer, Daily Treatment Cost, FDA Approval Date and Patent Expiration Date
Table 1: Global DPP-4 Inhibitor Market by Top Five Drug Class (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues (In %) for Januvia/Janumet, Galvus, Onglyza, Tradjenta, and Nesina (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
TECOS Results Prove No Link of Januvia with CVD Events; However, FDA Adds Heart Failure Warning to Label
Management of T2DM with DPP-4 Combination Therapy
FDA Approves Merckâ€™s First SGLT-2 and DPP4 Combination Drug On Basis of Benefits over DPP-4 Inhibitor Monotherapy
Table 2: Prices of Select Dpp4 and Sglt-2 Inhibitors: Single and Combination Drugs
3. THE DIABETES EPIDEMIC
Key Diabetes Statistics
Table 3: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for DPP-IV Inhibitor Market
Table 10: Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) by People with Diabetes (20-79 Years) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Health Spending due to Diabetes in Adults (20-
years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Health Expenditure due to Diabetes by Adults in Select Countries for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. AN OVERVIEW OF DRUG CLASSES IN ANTI- DIABETIC DRUGS CATEGORY
DPP-4 Inhibitors - Complementing Existing Approaches
Rationale for Use of DPP-4 Inhibitors
Comparison of Anti-Diabetic Drug Classes by HbAC1 Reduction
DPP-IV Inhibitors Vis-Ã -vis SGLT2 Inhibitors
DPP-4 Inhibitors versus GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
Distinction between GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and DPP-4 Inhibitors
DPP-4 Inhibitors versus Sulfonylureas
5. A REVIEW OF SELECT APPROVED DPP-IV INHIBITOR DRUGS
The DPP-4 Inhibitor Domain
Select Approved DPP-4 Inhibitors Available in Developed Markets
Januvia - The Leading DPP-IV Inhibitor Drug Worldwide
JanuviaÂ® Franchise (Merck & Co.)
Table 13: Global Sales of Januvia (Sitagliptin) Franchise by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 10-Year Perspective for Januvia (Sitagliptin) Franchise Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Galvus (Novartis)
Table 15: Global Sales of Galvus (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Comparison of Januvia and Galvus
Pharmacological Comparison of Sitagliptin and Vildagliptin
Onglyza (AstraZeneca)
Table 16: Global Sales of Onglyza (Saxagliptin) by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global 10-Year Perspective for Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Tradjenta (Boehringer Ingelheim)
Table 18: Global Sales of Tradjenta (Linagliptin) by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global 10-Year Perspective for Tradjenta (Linagliptin) Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nesina (Takeda Pharmaceutical)
Table 20: Global Sales of Nesina (Alogliptin) by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global 10-Year Perspective for Nesina (Alogliptin): Annual Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
TENELIA (Mitsubishi Tanabe & Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.)
ZAFATEK (Takeda Pharmaceutical)
MARIZEV (Merck)
6. DPP-IV INHIBITORS - AN OVERVIEW OF THE DRUG CLASS
Physiology of Glucose Homeostasis
Glucose Homeostasis in the Fasting Stage
Glucose Homeostasis in the Fed Stage
What is DPP-4?
Introduction to DPP-4 Inhibitors
Mechanism of Action of DPP-4 Inhibitors
Schematic Representation of DPP-IV Inhibitorâ€™ Mechanism of Action
DPP-4 Inhibitors in Combination with Other Anti-diabetic Medications
Advantages of DPP-4 Inhibitors
Type-2 Diabetes - The Most Prevalent Form of Diabetes
Bio-chemistry of T2DM
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Merck & Co, Inc. (USA)
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
7.2 Recent Industry Activity
MSD Receives Marketing Approval for SUJANUÂ® Combination Tablets in Japan
Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announces Cardiovascular Outcome Trial for Tradjenta's CARMELINAÂ®
Fixed-Dose Combination STEGLUJANâ„¢ Receives Approval from US FDA
AstraZeneca Receives FDA Approval for Qtern
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Announces the Launch of CANALIAÂ® Combination Tablets
Merck Drops Omarigliptin Filing in the US and EU
FDA Issues Heart Failure Risk Warning to Saxagliptin and Alogliptin Medicines
First Real-world Evidence Hints at Greater Efficacy of SGLT
Inhibitors
BoehringerIngelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company Receives FDA Approval for GlyxambiÂ® Tablets
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Vildagliptin, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Vildagliptin, and Others Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Sitagliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Sitagliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Saxagliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 10-Year Perspective for Saxagliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Linagliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 10-Year Perspective for Linagliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Alogliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Alogliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
List of FDA-Approved DPP-4 Inhibitors in the US
Januvia Leads the Way, FDAâ€™s Heart Failure Warning Impacts Performance
Table 34: The US DPP-4 Inhibitors Market by Leading Brands (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Januvia/Janumet, Tradjenta, Onglyza, and Nesina (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
FDAâ€™s Latest Issue of Heart Failure Warning on DPP-
Inhibitors - Potential Market Threat
Increasing Diabetes Incidence in the US
Table 35: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin and Alogliptin Drugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: The US 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin and Alogliptin Drugs Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Diabetes Statistics
Table 39: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)
Table 40: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japan - An Important Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors
Table 43: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of DPP-4 Inhibitors in the Japanese Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
DPP-IV Inhibitors Available in the European Market
Diabetes Statistics in Europe
Table 45: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 49: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 50: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Table 52: Diabetes Statistics in the UK (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)
Rising Obesity Cases - Increased Risk of Diabetes
NHS England Launches Action for Diabetes Plan
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.5 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for DPP-IV inhibitors Market
Table 54: Diabetes Statistics in Russia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 56: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors
Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities
Table 57: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 58: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China & India Offer High Potential
Asia Suffers from Lack of Focus on Diabetes Care
Healthcare Societies and Associations Spread Awareness of Diabetes
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China: A Market with Huge Untapped Potential for DPP-
Inhibitor Drugs
Table 64: Diabetes Statistics in China (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)
Robust Growth Ahead Despite Initial Lag
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
DPP-4 Inhibitor to Garner Increasing Share in Indian Diabetes Drugs Market
First-to-Market Advantage and Unique Strategy Keep Januvia Ahead of Competition
Diabetic Epidemic in the Country to Spur Market Growth
Table 66: Diabetes Statistics in India (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.3 South Korea
A.Market Analysis
Rising Competition in the Korean DPP-4 Inhibitor Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Australia
Rising Incidence of Diabetes
Australia: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for DPP-IV inhibitors Market
Table 69: Diabetes Population in Australia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Individuals with Diabetes by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Latin America: National Diabetes Programs
Diabetes in Latin America - A Glance at Key Statistics
Table 71: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population
Table 73: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Aging Population in Latin America (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Peek at Brazilian Diabetes Market
United Arab Emirates: Rising Diabetic Cases to Propel Market Demand
Key Statistics: Diabetes Prevalence in Middle East and African Regions
Table 75: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017& 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2017) - Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in â€˜000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled:
The United States (2) Japan (6) Europe (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
