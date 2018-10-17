Global DPP-IV Inhibitors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for DPP-IV Inhibitors in US$ Million.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Drugs: Sitagliptin, Vildagliptin, Saxagliptin, and Others. The US market is further analysed in terms of sales by the following drug Segments: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, and Alogliptin. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AstraZeneca Plc

- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Merck & Co, Inc.

- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

- Novartis AG



DPP-IV INHIBITORS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Outlook for DPP-IV Therapies Remains Moderate Due to CVD Risks

Major DPP-4 Inhibitors on the Market: List of Brand, Preparation, Manufacturer, Daily Treatment Cost, FDA Approval Date and Patent Expiration Date

Table 1: Global DPP-4 Inhibitor Market by Top Five Drug Class (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues (In %) for Januvia/Janumet, Galvus, Onglyza, Tradjenta, and Nesina (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

TECOS Results Prove No Link of Januvia with CVD Events; However, FDA Adds Heart Failure Warning to Label

Management of T2DM with DPP-4 Combination Therapy

FDA Approves Merckâ€™s First SGLT-2 and DPP4 Combination Drug On Basis of Benefits over DPP-4 Inhibitor Monotherapy

Table 2: Prices of Select Dpp4 and Sglt-2 Inhibitors: Single and Combination Drugs





3. THE DIABETES EPIDEMIC



Key Diabetes Statistics

Table 3: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for DPP-IV Inhibitor Market

Table 10: Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) by People with Diabetes (20-79 Years) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Health Spending due to Diabetes in Adults (20-

years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Health Expenditure due to Diabetes by Adults in Select Countries for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. AN OVERVIEW OF DRUG CLASSES IN ANTI- DIABETIC DRUGS CATEGORY



DPP-4 Inhibitors - Complementing Existing Approaches

Rationale for Use of DPP-4 Inhibitors

Comparison of Anti-Diabetic Drug Classes by HbAC1 Reduction

DPP-IV Inhibitors Vis-Ã -vis SGLT2 Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors versus GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Distinction between GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and DPP-4 Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors versus Sulfonylureas





5. A REVIEW OF SELECT APPROVED DPP-IV INHIBITOR DRUGS



The DPP-4 Inhibitor Domain

Select Approved DPP-4 Inhibitors Available in Developed Markets

Januvia - The Leading DPP-IV Inhibitor Drug Worldwide

JanuviaÂ® Franchise (Merck & Co.)

Table 13: Global Sales of Januvia (Sitagliptin) Franchise by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 10-Year Perspective for Januvia (Sitagliptin) Franchise Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Galvus (Novartis)

Table 15: Global Sales of Galvus (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Comparison of Januvia and Galvus

Pharmacological Comparison of Sitagliptin and Vildagliptin

Onglyza (AstraZeneca)

Table 16: Global Sales of Onglyza (Saxagliptin) by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global 10-Year Perspective for Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tradjenta (Boehringer Ingelheim)

Table 18: Global Sales of Tradjenta (Linagliptin) by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global 10-Year Perspective for Tradjenta (Linagliptin) Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nesina (Takeda Pharmaceutical)

Table 20: Global Sales of Nesina (Alogliptin) by Region (2015-2024): Value Sales in US$ Million for US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global 10-Year Perspective for Nesina (Alogliptin): Annual Sales Breakdown for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 for the US and RoW (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

TENELIA (Mitsubishi Tanabe & Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.)

ZAFATEK (Takeda Pharmaceutical)

MARIZEV (Merck)





6. DPP-IV INHIBITORS - AN OVERVIEW OF THE DRUG CLASS



Physiology of Glucose Homeostasis

Glucose Homeostasis in the Fasting Stage

Glucose Homeostasis in the Fed Stage

What is DPP-4?

Introduction to DPP-4 Inhibitors

Mechanism of Action of DPP-4 Inhibitors

Schematic Representation of DPP-IV Inhibitorâ€™ Mechanism of Action

DPP-4 Inhibitors in Combination with Other Anti-diabetic Medications

Advantages of DPP-4 Inhibitors

Type-2 Diabetes - The Most Prevalent Form of Diabetes

Bio-chemistry of T2DM





7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

Merck & Co, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

7.2 Recent Industry Activity

MSD Receives Marketing Approval for SUJANUÂ® Combination Tablets in Japan

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announces Cardiovascular Outcome Trial for Tradjenta's CARMELINAÂ®

Fixed-Dose Combination STEGLUJANâ„¢ Receives Approval from US FDA

AstraZeneca Receives FDA Approval for Qtern

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Announces the Launch of CANALIAÂ® Combination Tablets

Merck Drops Omarigliptin Filing in the US and EU

FDA Issues Heart Failure Risk Warning to Saxagliptin and Alogliptin Medicines

First Real-world Evidence Hints at Greater Efficacy of SGLT

Inhibitors

BoehringerIngelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company Receives FDA Approval for GlyxambiÂ® Tablets





8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Vildagliptin, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Vildagliptin, and Others Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Sitagliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Sitagliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Saxagliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 10-Year Perspective for Saxagliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Linagliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 10-Year Perspective for Linagliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Alogliptin by Geographic Region/Country - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Alogliptin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





9.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

List of FDA-Approved DPP-4 Inhibitors in the US

Januvia Leads the Way, FDAâ€™s Heart Failure Warning Impacts Performance

Table 34: The US DPP-4 Inhibitors Market by Leading Brands (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Januvia/Janumet, Tradjenta, Onglyza, and Nesina (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

FDAâ€™s Latest Issue of Heart Failure Warning on DPP-

Inhibitors - Potential Market Threat

Increasing Diabetes Incidence in the US

Table 35: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin and Alogliptin Drugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: The US 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Drug Compound - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin and Alogliptin Drugs Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes Statistics

Table 39: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

Table 40: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan - An Important Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors

Table 43: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of DPP-4 Inhibitors in the Japanese Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

DPP-IV Inhibitors Available in the European Market

Diabetes Statistics in Europe

Table 45: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 49: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 50: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Table 52: Diabetes Statistics in the UK (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

Rising Obesity Cases - Increased Risk of Diabetes

NHS England Launches Action for Diabetes Plan

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.5 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for DPP-IV inhibitors Market

Table 54: Diabetes Statistics in Russia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 56: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Table 57: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 58: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China & India Offer High Potential

Asia Suffers from Lack of Focus on Diabetes Care

Healthcare Societies and Associations Spread Awareness of Diabetes

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for DPP-IV Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

China: A Market with Huge Untapped Potential for DPP-

Inhibitor Drugs

Table 64: Diabetes Statistics in China (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

Robust Growth Ahead Despite Initial Lag

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

DPP-4 Inhibitor to Garner Increasing Share in Indian Diabetes Drugs Market

First-to-Market Advantage and Unique Strategy Keep Januvia Ahead of Competition

Diabetic Epidemic in the Country to Spur Market Growth

Table 66: Diabetes Statistics in India (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.3 South Korea

A.Market Analysis

Rising Competition in the Korean DPP-4 Inhibitor Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Australia

Rising Incidence of Diabetes

Australia: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for DPP-IV inhibitors Market

Table 69: Diabetes Population in Australia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Individuals with Diabetes by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Latin America: National Diabetes Programs

Diabetes in Latin America - A Glance at Key Statistics

Table 71: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population

Table 73: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Aging Population in Latin America (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek at Brazilian Diabetes Market

United Arab Emirates: Rising Diabetic Cases to Propel Market Demand

Key Statistics: Diabetes Prevalence in Middle East and African Regions

Table 75: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017& 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2017) - Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in â€˜000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for DPP-IV Inhibitors Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (2) Japan (6) Europe (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

