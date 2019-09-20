Global Dravet Syndrome (DS) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dravet Syndrome (DS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dravet Syndrome (DS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of DS in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom),Japan, Australia and Austria.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Dravet Syndrome (DS) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by nine major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology



The Dravet Syndrome (DS) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 9 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total incident population, incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Class, incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Type, seizure associated cases, gender-specific incident cases and age-specific incident cases) scenario of Dravet Syndrome (DS) in the 9MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan, Australia and Austria from 2017-2028.



The total number of prevalent cases of Dravet Syndrome (DS) in 7 MM was found to be 36,301, in the year 2017.



Dravet Syndrome Drug Chapters



This segment of the Dravet Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The market forecast solely focuses on the market revenue generated by the pharmacological treatment. Pharmacological management of Dravet syndrome focuses largely on the use antiepileptic drugs such as Valproic Acid, Clobazam, Topiramate, Levetiracetam, Zonisamide and Stiripentol. Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies like ZX008 (Zogenix) have been covered in the report.



Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook



The Dravet Syndrome market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The market of Dravet Syndrome in 9MM was found to be USD 112.88 million in 2017, and is expected to increase from 2017-2028.



Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Dravet Syndrome Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Dravet Syndrome Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

9MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Dravet Syndrome Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Companies Mentioned



Biocodex

GW Pharmaceuticals

Zogenix

