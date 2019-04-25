Global Dravet Syndrome Market Report 2019: $113.56 Mn Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecasts 2017-2028 Featuring Biocodex & GW Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dravet Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of Dravet Syndrome (DMD) was estimated to be USD 113.56 million in 2018.

"Dravet Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Dravet Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Dravet Syndrome (DS) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology



The Dravet Syndrome (DS) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by diagnosed incident population, age-specific incident population, mutation-specific incident population (Incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Class and Incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Type), gender-specific incident population and Seizure associated cases of Dravet Syndrome.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



The incident population of Dravet Syndrome was estimated to be 36521 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Dravet Syndrome cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Dravet Syndrome, followed by France. The United Sates accounted for the maximum number of DS patients with 20883 cases in 2018 followed by Germany with 2,901 cases.



Dravet Syndrome Drug Chapters

This segment of the Dravet Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



In recent years Dravet syndrome has received significant attention from the pharmaceutical industry, and the pipeline has matured to include not only symptomatic but also disease-modifying treatment. At present, Pharmacological management of Dravet syndrome focuses largely on the use antiepileptic drugs such as Valproic Acid, Clobazam, Topiramate, Levetiracetam, Zonisamide and Stiripentol. Valproic Acid (Epival) and Clobazam (Onfi) constitute the first line of therapy for the management of Dravet Syndrome.



Second line Antiepileptic Drugs comprises of Topiramate (Topamax) and Stripentol (Diacomit, Biocodex). Later or Third Line Antiepileptic Drugs consist of Levetiracetam (Keppra), Zonisamide, Clonzepam (Klonopin) and few others.



The latest entry in the arsenal of anti-epileptic DS treatment regimen include Epidiolex (cannabidiol) developed by GW Pharmaceuticals. The above-mentioned therapies currently hold the market of Dravet Syndrome in the United States.



Detailed chapters for all of these drugs, along with the upcoming therapies i.e., ZX008 (fenfluramine, Zogenix), Ataluren (PTC Therapeutics) as well as another promising candidates have been covered in the report.



Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook



The Dravet Syndrome (DMD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The market size of the First Line of Treatment is expected to undergo a stagnating growth pattern during the forecast period [2019-2028] with the lowest market share due to the fact that no new upcoming therapies are expected to occupy this LoT. Additionally, the price of the majority of drugs used as a first line of defense are the commonly used anti-epileptic drugs (generics available) with very low prices.



Therefore, the market estimates reflect growth pattern which lacks any major impetus. Amongst the lines of therapy, the 2L of therapy are believed to hold the highest market share [%] amongst the other lines of therapeutic options available for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of Dravet Syndrome, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with 9.24 Million in 2018, while Spain had the lowest market size of Dravet Syndrome (DMD). The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.



Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Expected launch of potential therapies with novel mechanisms of action will lead to an increase in the market size of Dravet Syndrome in the coming years. Upcoming therapies, such as ZX008 (Zogenix) and TAK-395 (Takeda/Ovid) have the potential to create a positive shift in the Dravet Syndrome market size during the study period (2017-2028).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Dravet Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Dravet Syndrome in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Dravet Syndrome in 2028



3 Dravet Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Clinical Features of Dravet Syndrome

3.2.1 Epilepsy

3.2.2 Cognition

3.2.3 Movement disorders

3.2.4 Sudden Death

3.3 Genetics of Dravet Syndrome

3.3.1 Sodium Channel a1 Subunit Gene (SCN1A) and its association with Dravet Syndrome

3.3.2 Functional aspects of voltage gate sodium channel mutations

3.3.3 Detection of SCN1A mutations

3.3.4 Inheritance mode and pattern

3.3.5 Dravet Syndrome without SCN1A Alterations

3.4 Signs and Symptoms of Dravet Syndrome

3.5 Pathophysiology

3.6 Diagnosis of Dravet Syndrome

3.6.1 Differential diagnosis



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Total Incidence of Dravet Syndrome in 7MM



5 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Dravet Syndrome



6 United States

6.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.2 Incident Population of Dravet Syndrome

6.3 Mutations associated with Dravet Syndrome

6.3.1 Incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Class

6.3.2 Incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Type

6.4 Seizure associated cases of Dravet Syndrome

6.5 Gender specific Incidence of Dravet Syndrome

6.6 Age specific Incidence of Dravet Syndrome



7 EU-5

7.1 Assumptions and Rationale



8 Germany



9 France



10 Italy



11 Spain



12 United Kingdom



13 Japan



14 Treatment of Dravet Syndrome

14.1 Current Treatment Practices

14.1.1 First-Line Therapies: Valproic Acid and Clobazam

14.1.2 Second-Line Therapies

14.1.3 Third Line of Therapies

14.2 Treatment Algorithm



15 Unmet Needs



16 Marketed Drugs

16.1 Diacomit: Biocodex

16.1.1 Drug Description

16.1.2 Mechanism of Action

16.1.3 Regulatory Milestones

16.1.4 Advantages & Disadvantages

16.1.5 Safety and Efficacy

16.1.6 Product Profile

16.2 Epidiolex: GW Pharmaceuticals

16.2.1 Drug Description

16.2.2 Mechanism of Action

16.2.3 Regulatory Milestones

16.2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages

16.2.5 Safety and Efficacy

16.2.6 Product Profile



17 Dravet Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis

17.1 Key Findings

17.2 Total Market Size of Dravet Syndrome in 7MM

17.3 7 MM Size of Dravet Syndrome by Line of Treatment



18 Market Outlook by Country



19 Market Drivers



20 Market Barriers



21 Appendix

