Global Dried Soup Market Report, 2019-2024
Aug 27, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Soup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dried soup market was worth US$ 11.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.
Dried soup refers to an instant soup mix made by using dehydrated grains, vegetables and meat, along with various preservatives and flavoring agents. The ingredients are dehydrated using freeze-drying or slow air-drying techniques that help in removing the water content without affecting their nutritional value. It is usually available in portable cups and pouches and is relished by individuals of all age groups as a quick meal or snack option. Furthermore, it is widely considered as a more nutritious alternative to other instant food products such as noodles that usually contain a high amount of sodium and preservatives.
Rising working population and hectic lifestyles have left negligible time for preparing a balanced and nutritious meal. Consequently, the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods is experiencing a significant increase across the globe. These foods cater to both the nutritional needs and diversified tastes of consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of value-added gluten-free and organic variants of dried soup is expected to increase product demand.
Additionally, the expansion of organized distribution channels such as grocery and convenience stores, along with several online grocery portals, has enhanced the product accessibility. Apart from this, innovative product packaging with the required nutritional information and other health benefits also helps in persuading the consumers to buy dried soup.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include rising disposable income and expenditure capacity, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global dried soup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global dried soup industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the preparation type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dried soup industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dried soup industry?
- What is the structure of the global dried soup industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global dried soup industry?
- What are the profit margins in the dried soup industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dried Soup Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Preparation
5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Dehydrated Dried Soup
6.2 Instant Dried Soup
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Vegetarian Soup
7.2 Non-Vegetarian Soup
8 Market Breakup by Preparation
8.1 Regular
8.2 Organic
9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
9.1 Cups
9.2 Pouches
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.3 Grocery Stores
10.4 Direct Sales
10.5 Online Stores
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Key Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Associated British Foods
16.3.2 B&G Foods
16.3.3 Baxters Food Group
16.3.4 Campbell Soup
16.3.5 Subo Foods
16.3.6 Frontier Soups
16.3.7 General Mills
16.3.8 Hain Celestial
16.3.9 House Foods Group
16.3.10 Kraft Heinz
16.3.11 Kroger
16.3.12 Nestle
16.3.13 Nissin Foods
16.3.14 NK Hurst Company
16.3.15 Unilever
16.3.16 Premier Foods
