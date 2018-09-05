Global Drilling Waste Management Market Technavio's analysts forecast the global drilling waste management market to register a revenue of more than USD 5.5 billion by 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Drilling Waste Management







Drilling waste management is a process mandate for the oil and gas industry to reduce the impact of waste on the environment. This is done by reducing the amount of waste generated by the industry, post which, the waste is recycled, treated, and eventually disposed of. The global waste management market is segmented based on service type provided for the treatment of drilling waste generated as solid control service, containment, handling and treatment, recycling, recovery, and disposal.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global drilling waste management market to register a revenue of more than USD 5.5 billion by 2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drilling waste management market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Baker Hughes



• Halliburton



• National Oilwell Varco



• Schlumberger



• Weatherford







Market driver



• Increase in oil rig count



Market challenge



• Fluctuations in crude oil prices



Market trend



• Rising investments in shale gas



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







