Global Drugs for Infertility Markets to 2022 Featuring Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Ferring Holding, Abbott Laboratories

The global drugs for infertility market is registering growth due to growing infertile population and rising awareness about infertility treatments in both developed and developing countries.

At the same time, economic growth in emerging countries, increasing prevalence of obesity and new methods of drug development are also driving the drugs for infertility market.The market for drugs for infertility is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market.

Major players in the market are Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Ferring Holding, Abbott Laboratories and others. Gonadotropins accounted for the largest share of the market for drugs for infertility in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from Gonadotropins.

Major factors included increasing demand for fertility treatments, especially in Asia-Pacific andSouth America, changing government regulations related to operation of chorionic gonadotropin and increasing investments on product differentiations.



North America is the largest market for drugs for infertility. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Africa. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the drugs for infertility market, followed by South America. The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the drugs for infertility market.



The market is challenged by restraints such as patent expiry of fertility drugs, high costs of fertility treatments and pricing pressures from regulators

Report Includes:

95 data tables

An overview of the global market for infertility drugs and their future demand

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion of the various causes of infertility among men and women and pharmaceutical drugs that enhance the reproductive fertility

Insight into the type of infertility drugs, i.e., anti-estrogens and gonadotropins

Profiles of major companies in the market, including Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Ferring Holding and Abbott Laboratories



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Drugs for Infertility Market Characteristics



4 Drugs for Infertility Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

5 Drugs for Infertility Market Trends and Strategies

Turning Away from Animal Testing

Recombinant Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) To Treat Female Infertility

New Drugs to Treat Male Infertility

6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental

7 Drugs for Infertility Market Segmentation

Global Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Global Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Anti-Estrogens Market

Market Characteristics

Market Trends and Strategies

Gonadotropins Market

Market Characteristics

Trends and Strategies

8 Drugs for Infertility Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Drugs for Infertility Market, by Region

Global Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Region

Global Drugs for Infertility Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017

Global Drugs for Infertility Market, by Country

Global Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country

Global Drugs for Infertility Market Segmentation, 2017, by Country

9 Global Drugs for Infertility Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Drugs for Infertility Market Expenditure

Per Capita Average Drugs for Infertility Market Expenditure, by Country

10 Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Market

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, by Segment

11 Asia-Pacific Drugs for Infertility Market: Country Analysis

China Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Country Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

China Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

China Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

China Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

China Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

India Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Country Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

India Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

India Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

India Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

India Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Japan Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Country Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

Japan Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Japan Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Japan Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Japan Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Australia Drugs for Infertility Market

Australia Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Australia Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Australia Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Australia Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

12 Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Market

Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

13 Western Europe Drugs for Infertility Market: Country Analysis

UK Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Country Information

Background Information

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

UK Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

UK Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

UK Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

UK Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Germany Drugs for Infertility Market

Germany Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Germany Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Germany Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Germany Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

France Drugs for Infertility Market

France Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

France Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

France Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

France Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Italy Drugs for Infertility Market

Italy Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Italy Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Italy Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Italy Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Spain Drugs for Infertility Market

Spain Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Spain Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Spain Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Spain Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

14 Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Market

Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

15 Eastern Europe Drugs for Infertility Market: Country Analysis

Russia Drugs for Infertility Market

Russia Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Russia Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Russia Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Russia Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

16 North America Drugs for Infertility Market

North America Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

North America Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

North America Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

North America Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

North America Drugs for Infertility Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

17 North America Drugs for Infertility Market: Country Analysis

USA Drugs for Infertility Market

Drugs for Infertility Market USA Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017 USA Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022 USA Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment USA Drugs for Infertility Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

18 South America Drugs for Infertility Market

South America Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

South America Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

South America Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

South America Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

South America Drugs for Infertility Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

19 South America Drugs for Infertility Market: Country Analysis

Brazil Drugs for Infertility Market

Brazil Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Brazil Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Brazil Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Brazil Drugs for Infertility Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

20 Middle East Drugs for Infertility Market

Middle East Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Government Initiatives

Investments

Competitive Landscape

Middle East Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Middle East Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Middle East Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Middle East Drugs for Infertility Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

21 Africa Drugs for Infertility Market

Africa Drugs for Infertility Market Overview

Region Information

Background Information

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Associations

Competitive Landscape

Africa Drugs for Infertility Historic Market, 2013-2017

Africa Drugs for Infertility Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Africa Drugs for Infertility Market, by Segment

Africa Drugs for Infertility Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

22 Drugs for Infertility Market Customer Information

Infertility on the Rise in the US

Survey to Investigate Incidence, Etiology, Treatment Indications, And Outcomes in Infertile Males

Fertility Services with Attractive Benefit

Survey of Women and Men Reveals Scale of Infertility

23 Drugs for Infertility Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

Ferring Holding SA

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in Drugs for Infertility Market

Gedeon Richter Acquired Finox Holding

CVC Acquired International Women's Health Assets of Teva Pharmaceutical

Searchlight Pharma Acquired Besins Healthcare Canada

25 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6srj55/global_drugs_for?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drugs-for-infertility-markets-to-2022-featuring-bayer-merck-sanofi-ferring-holding-abbott-laboratories-300621707.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com