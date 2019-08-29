Global Dry Eye Disease (DED) Markets Report, 2017-2019 & 2028 Featuring Marketed Drug - IKERVIS (Santen Pharmaceutical)

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Eye Disease (DED) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market of Dry Eye Disease in 5MM was found to be USD 602.62 million in 2017, and is expected to increase from 2017-2028.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Dry Eye Disease (DED) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

The Dry Eye Disease (DED) market report gives the thorough understanding of the Dry Eye Disease by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Dry Eye Disease in Europe.

The Dry Eye Disease (DED) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 5 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent cases, diagnosed cases, gender-specific prevalent cases, severity-specific prevalent cases, type-specific prevalent cases and age-specific prevalent cases) scenario of Dry Eye Disease (DED) in the 7MM covering EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) from 2017-2028.

The total number of prevalent cases of Dry Eye Disease (DED) in 7 MM was found to be 11,939,169, in the year 2017.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Dry Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Dry Eye Disease in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Dry Eye Disease in 2028

3. Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Historical overview of dry eye

3.3. Classification schemes for dry eye disease

3.4. Etiology and risk factors

3.5. Causes

3.6. Signs and Symptoms

3.7. Pathology of Dry Eye Disease

3.8. Diagnosis

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population - EU5 Markets

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. KOL's Views: Epidemiology

4.3. EU5 Total Prevalent Patient Population of Dry Eye Disease

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Dry Eye Disease

5.1. EU5

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Germany

5.1.3. France

5.1.4. Italy

5.1.5. Spain

5.1.6. The United Kingdom

6. Treatment and Management of Dry Eye Disease

7. Unmet Needs

8. Marketed Drugs

8.1. IKERVIS: Santen Pharmaceutical

8.1.1. Product Description

8.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

8.1.4. Product Profile

9. Emerging Therapies

9.1. Visomitin: Mitotech pharma

9.2. RGN-259: ReGen Tree

9.3. HL036: HanAll BioPharma

9.4. Tavilermide ophthalmic solution: Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals

9.5. OCU310: Ocugen

9.6. KPI-121: Kala Pharmaceuticals

9.7. CyclASol: Novaliq

9.8. CEQUA: Sun Pharma

9.9. Tivanisiran: Sylentis, S.A.

9.10. Reproxalap: Aldeyra Therapeutics

9.11. Xiidra: Novartis

10. Dry Eye Disease: EU-5 Market Analysis

11. Market Outlook by Country

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

Companies Mentioned

Santen Pharmaceutical

Mitotech pharma

ReGen Tree

HanAll BioPharma

Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals

Ocugen

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Novaliq

Sun Pharma

Sylentis, S.A.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Novartis

