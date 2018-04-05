Global E-Gates Market 2018-2022: Increasing Need for On-Time Accuracy of Aircraft - Market will Grow at a CAGR of 19%

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global E-Gates Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 19% by 2022.
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global e-gates market by component such as hardware, service, and software. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Some of the hardware used in E-gates include light-emitting diode (LED) screen for displaying the traveller information, scanners for iris and fingerprint, and cameras for facial recognition. The hardware segment is the major contributor toward the market's growth as it is the most important component used in E-gates. This will drive the growth prospects for the automated security E-gate market in the segment in the forthcoming years.
The automated security E-gate market is witnessing growth in EMEA due to the rising focus on avoiding the terrorist attacks. The rising investments on the installation of E-gates at the airports by the government will further boost the market's growth in the region until the end of 2022.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global E-gates market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global E-gates market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global E-gates market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global E-gates market?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global E-gates market?
Key Vendors:
- Gemalto
- IDEMIA
- NEC
- SITA
- Vision-Box
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by component
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for cost-efficient solution
- Increasing need for on-time accuracy of aircraft
- Increasing demand from homeland security sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Gemalto
- IDEMIA
- NEC
- SITA
- Vision-Box
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsblfq/global_egates?w=5
