Global E-Gates Market 2018-2022: Increasing Need for On-Time Accuracy of Aircraft - Market will Grow at a CAGR of 19%

The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 19% by 2022.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global e-gates market by component such as hardware, service, and software. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Some of the hardware used in E-gates include light-emitting diode (LED) screen for displaying the traveller information, scanners for iris and fingerprint, and cameras for facial recognition. The hardware segment is the major contributor toward the market's growth as it is the most important component used in E-gates. This will drive the growth prospects for the automated security E-gate market in the segment in the forthcoming years.

The automated security E-gate market is witnessing growth in EMEA due to the rising focus on avoiding the terrorist attacks. The rising investments on the installation of E-gates at the airports by the government will further boost the market's growth in the region until the end of 2022.



Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global E-gates market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global E-gates market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global E-gates market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global E-gates market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global E-gates market?

Key Vendors:



Gemalto

IDEMIA

NEC

SITA

Vision-Box

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Segmentation by component

Comparison by component

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by component

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for cost-efficient solution

Increasing need for on-time accuracy of aircraft

Increasing demand from homeland security sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Gemalto

IDEMIA

NEC

SITA

Vision-Box

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsblfq/global_egates?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-gates-market-2018-2022-increasing-need-for-on-time-accuracy-of-aircraft---market-will-grow-at-a-cagr-of-19-300624972.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

