Global eBike Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Increasing Investments on Research and Development by Several Market Players

The "Global e Bike Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global eBike Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing investments on the research and development by several market players, declining LI-ION battery prices and implementation of battery management systems in e-bikes.
Scope of the Report
- On the basis of product type, the market is divided into Action Cam and Sports Cam.
- By type, the market is classified into speed pedelec electric bikes, pedal assist electric bikes, throttle on demand electric bikes and moped or motorcycle electric bikes.
- Based on type of battery, the market is segregated into Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3), Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3), Lithium Polymer (LiPo), Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Seadled Lead-Acid and Other Type of Batteries.
- By conversion kit, the market is segmented into mid drive, friction drive, hub motor and all-in-one wheel.
- Based on the channel, the market is classified into direct sales and distributor.
- On the basis of industry, the market is divided into aerial scenery, grid layout and traffic monitoring.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 e Bike Market, By Product Type
5 e Bike Market, By Type
6 e Bike Market, By Type of Battery
7 e Bike Market, By Conversion Kit
8 e Bike Market, By Channel
9 e Bike Market, By Industry
10 e Bike Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Bionx International Corporation
- Accell Group N.V
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Prodeco Technologies Llc
- Fusion Power Systems
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
- AllCell Technologies
- BMZ
- LG Chem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gq6s85/global_e_bike?w=5
