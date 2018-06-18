Global eBike Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Increasing Investments on Research and Development by Several Market Players

The Global eBike Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing investments on the research and development by several market players, declining LI-ION battery prices and implementation of battery management systems in e-bikes.



On the basis of product type, the market is divided into Action Cam and Sports Cam.

By type, the market is classified into speed pedelec electric bikes, pedal assist electric bikes, throttle on demand electric bikes and moped or motorcycle electric bikes.

Based on type of battery, the market is segregated into Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3), Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3), Lithium Polymer (LiPo), Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Seadled Lead-Acid and Other Type of Batteries.

By conversion kit, the market is segmented into mid drive, friction drive, hub motor and all-in-one wheel.

Based on the channel, the market is classified into direct sales and distributor.

On the basis of industry, the market is divided into aerial scenery, grid layout and traffic monitoring.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 e Bike Market, By Product Type



5 e Bike Market, By Type



6 e Bike Market, By Type of Battery



7 e Bike Market, By Conversion Kit



8 e Bike Market, By Channel



9 e Bike Market, By Industry



10 e Bike Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



12 Leading Companies



Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Bionx International Corporation

Accell Group N.V

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Prodeco Technologies Llc

Fusion Power Systems

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

AllCell Technologies

BMZ

LG Chem

