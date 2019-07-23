Global Edge AI Hardware Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge AI Hardware - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Edge AI Hardware market accounted for $394.07 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2026
Reduction in operation costs & data storing and increasing real-time low latency on Edge Devices are some of the key factors driving the global Edge AI Hardware market during the forecast period. However, small number of AI experts is restraining the growth of market.
By Device, the Cameras segment is expecting a considerate growth over the projected period. Edge AI Hardware helps to achieve better image quality, even in challenging conditions.
By geography, North America dominated the market and is also expected to hold a distinguished position by the end of the forecasted period, due to the increasing dependency on IoT devices and increase in government funding in ths region.
