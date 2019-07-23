Global Edge AI Hardware Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge AI Hardware - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Edge AI Hardware market accounted for $394.07 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2026

Reduction in operation costs & data storing and increasing real-time low latency on Edge Devices are some of the key factors driving the global Edge AI Hardware market during the forecast period. However, small number of AI experts is restraining the growth of market.

By Device, the Cameras segment is expecting a considerate growth over the projected period. Edge AI Hardware helps to achieve better image quality, even in challenging conditions.

By geography, North America dominated the market and is also expected to hold a distinguished position by the end of the forecasted period, due to the increasing dependency on IoT devices and increase in government funding in ths region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Device

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Robots

5.3 Smart Speaker

5.4 Smartphones

5.5 Automotive

5.6 Cameras

5.7 Smart Mirror

5.8 Wearables



6 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inference

6.3 Training



7 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Processors

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

7.3 Central Processing Unit (CPU)

7.4 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

7.5 Other processors



8 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Power Consumption

8.1 Introduction

8.2 1-3 W

8.3 Less Than 1 W

8.4 3-5 W

8.5 5-10 W

8.6 More Than 10 W



9 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer Electronics

9.3 Automotive & Transportation

9.4 Smart Home

9.5 Government

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Construction

9.9 Aerospace & Defense

9.10 Other End Users



10 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.2 Qualcomm

12.3 Apple

12.4 Micron Technology

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.6 NVIDIA Corporation

12.7 Microsoft

12.8 Alphabet

12.9 Huawei

12.10 Mediatek

12.11 Cadence

12.12 Imagination Technologies

12.13 Ceva

12.14 Horizon Robotics

12.15 Synopsys Inc

12.16 Securerf Corporation

12.17 Hailo



