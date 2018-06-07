Global Edge Analytics Market 2018-2025 by Mode of Deployment, Components, Application and Region

The global edge analytics market was estimated to be $2.14 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $13.44 billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The global edge analytics solutions market comprises of hardware devices, software and professional services that helps in bringing automated analytical computation at the edge of the network. In general, edge analytics is relatively a new term which aims at collecting and analyzing data at the point where it is generated such as sensors, IoT gateways, network switches and other devices. This automated computation at the edge saves time, improves latency and reduces transmission cost of sending data to the cloud servers.



The technology has gained momentum with the rising prevalence of IoT connected devices. Industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, and automobile are the most prominent participants of the IoT revolution and generate tremendous amount of operational data which can be difficult and expensive to manage. By processing data at the edge of a corporate network can empower companies to decide if the data is needed to be sent to the cloud or not.



This is particularly useful in environments, such as oil rigs, aircraft, CCTV cameras, connected cars, remote manufacturing where there may not be sufficient time to transmit data to a centralized location and wait for the results. Also, edge analytics could prove to be a boon for the remotely located enterprises where there is a shortage of bandwidth to transmit operational data back and forth and hence, edge can efficiently provide computation and analytics capabilities in remote locations.



An IoT gateway plays a very significant role in the deployment of edge analytics in any enterprise. This device acts as a bridge between connected devices and the centralised cloud server. Rising number of devices is consistently pushing the demand for these devices in solving data management issues. The gateway extracts all the sensor data and applies various rule-based algorithms and sends actionable commands to the connected devices in real time.



Currently, edge analytics solutions are extensively being deployed in retail, manufacturing, energy, smart cities, transportation and logistics vertical segments. Some of the major use cases of edge analytics include: retail customer behaviour analysis, remote monitoring and maintenance for energy operations, fraud detection at financial locations (ATMs), and monitoring of manufacturing & logistics equipment.



The market report is well designed to provide an all-inclusive field of vision about the market in terms of various factors influencing it such as, recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory environment of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the global edge analytics solutions market. The market has been segmented into Mode of Deployment', Components', Application', and Region'.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 What is an Edge?

1.2 Need of Edge Computing?

1.3 Components of Edge Computing?

1.3.1 Actuators

1.3.2 Smart Devices

1.3.3 Smart Appliances

1.3.4 IoT Smart Gateway

1.4 Field Protocols

1.5 Cloud Protocols

1.5.1 Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT)

1.5.2 Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP)

1.5.3 Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP)

1.5.4 Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)

1.6 IoT Management Protocols

1.6.1 Interconnection of Heterogeneous Datalinks

1.6.2 Smart Transducer Interface

1.7 Security in IoT Protocols

1.7.1 MAC 802.15.4

1.7.2 6LoWPAN

1.7.3 RPL

1.7.4 Application Layer

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Challenges

2.5 Market Opportunities

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Product Launches

3.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.1.3 Merger & Acquisition

3.1.4 Business Expansion

3.2 Patent Analysis

3.3 Market Share Analysis by Company

4 Global Edge Analytics Solutions Market, By Mode of Deployment

4.1 Overview

4.2 On Premise

4.3 Hybrid Model

5 Global Edge Analytics Solutions Market, By Components

5.1 Hardware

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

6 Global Edge Analytics Solutions Market, By Application

6.1 Manufacturing and Construction

6.2 Transportation and Logistics

6.3 Entertainment

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Retail

6.7 Agriculture

6.8 Others

7 Global Edge Analytics Solution Market, By Region

8 Company Profiles



ADLINK Technology Inc.

AGT International, Inc

Altizon Systems

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Corporate Summary

Dell

Financial Summary

Financials

FogHorn Systems

GE Corporation

Greenwave Systems

HP Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

MachineShop Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mimik Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Open-Silicon, Inc

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

Pixeom, Inc.

PointGrab Ltd.

Product Mapping

Qwilt

SAP

SAS

Virtuosys

Zenlayer

