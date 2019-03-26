Global Edge Computing Markets, 2016-2018 & 2026 - Potential of Edge Computing is Fueled by the Looming Impact of 5G Networks

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge computing market hit the value of US$ 3.11 Bn in 2017 and is expected to witness immense CAGR of 14.82% across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Edge computing is one of the most significant technology disruptions building upon and exceeding the massive transformation of the public cloud. The potential of edge computing is fueled by the looming impact of 5G networks, unprecedented growth of data and the rising importance of latency reduction & regulation in dealing with data.

Edge computing establishes a high-performance network, compute and storage resources as close as possible to end users and devices. Similarly, edge computing has the potential to improve performance, reliability, scalability and regulatory compliance for several critical application. With this functionality, edge computing lowers the cost of data transport and decrease latency.

Overall edge computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment, component, application, and end use. Edge computing market is primarily commanded by fog computing as it offers elastic resources at the edge of the network. The modern trend of computing model is to thrust elastic resources such as storage and computation to the edge of networks, which stimulates the promising computing model of fog computing.

As a result of the occurrence of universally connected smart devices depending on cloud services trend is set to remain constant throughout the forecast period. Fog computing technology places computation and data near to end users at the edge of a network and provides a new array of applications and services with high bandwidth, low latency, and location-awareness.

Several commercial vendors have taken initial steps by realizing the potential of edge computing using software solutions. For instance, solution15 software of Nokia for mobile edge computing (MEC) focuses to enable base station for edge computing. Further, Cisco's IOx16 offers execution environment for integrated service routers. A critical area in software space tends to develop solutions that are portable across different environments. Organizations are heavily investing for the research process to upgrade the resources of edge nodes to support general purpose computing. Such as, Intel's Smart Cell Platform17 uses virtualization for supporting additional workloads.

Thus, the concept of Edge computing is predicated to moving part of this computational load towards an edge of the network to reach computational abilities that are presently untapped in edge nodes, such as routers, switches and base stations. Growing investment in Edge computing by industry leaders to realize the several untapped opportunities, expected to drive the Edge computing market growth with a promising rate across the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Edge Computing Market Snapshot, 2017 & 2026

2.2. Global Edge Computing Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Edge Computing Market, by Technology Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Edge Computing Market, by Component, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Edge Computing Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global Edge Computing Market, by End-use, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.7. Global Edge Computing Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global Edge Computing Market Value, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Edge Computing Market Players 2017

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies

4. Global Edge Computing Market, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. On-premise

4.3. Cloud Deployment

5. Global Edge Computing Market, by Technology Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Mobile Edge Computing

5.3. Fog Computing

6. Global Edge Computing Market, by Component, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

6.4. Services

7. Global Edge Computing Market, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Internet of Things (IoT)

7.3. Advanced Analytics

7.4. Data Monitoring

7.5. Data Caching

8. Global Edge Computing Market, by End-use, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Industrial

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Automotive

8.5. Surveillance

8.6. Retail

8.7. Utilities

8.8. Others

9. North America Edge Computing Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10. Europe Edge Computing Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11. Asia Pacific Edge Computing Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

12. Rest of the World Edge Computing Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

13. Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Vasona Networks, Inc.

Aricent, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

EdgeConneX, Inc.

Zenlayer, Inc.

