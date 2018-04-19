Global Edge Data Center Market 2018 - Opportunities to 2022 with the Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 19.14%

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Edge Data Center Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global edge data center market to grow at a CAGR of 19.14% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Edge Data Center Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing adoption of IoT. The increasing number of internet-connected devices is expected to drive the demand for edge data centers during the forecast period. IoT helps in creating smart communication environments, such as smart healthcare, smart shopping, smart homes, and smart transportation.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in use of mobile data. The rising popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices is resulting in the increased use of mobile data and the growth of mobile internet traffic.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is monitoring data centers across multiple locations. Edge data centers are located close to end-users to provide better services. However, it becomes a challenge for vendors to monitor multiple data centers and their power and cooling systems across different geographic locations.
Key vendors
- 365 Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- Huawei Investment & Holding
- Schneider Electric
- vXchnge
Share this article