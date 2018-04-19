Global Edge Data Center Market 2018 - Opportunities to 2022 with the Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 19.14%

The global edge data center market to grow at a CAGR of 19.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Edge Data Center Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of IoT. The increasing number of internet-connected devices is expected to drive the demand for edge data centers during the forecast period. IoT helps in creating smart communication environments, such as smart healthcare, smart shopping, smart homes, and smart transportation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in use of mobile data. The rising popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices is resulting in the increased use of mobile data and the growth of mobile internet traffic.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is monitoring data centers across multiple locations. Edge data centers are located close to end-users to provide better services. However, it becomes a challenge for vendors to monitor multiple data centers and their power and cooling systems across different geographic locations.

Key vendors

365 Data Centers

EdgeConneX

Huawei Investment & Holding

Schneider Electric

vXchnge

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Segmentation by component

Comparison by component

IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

General construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Racks - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by components

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of IoT

Growing use among content service providers

Incorporating edge data centers with prefabricated modular data centers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

365 Data Centers

EdgeConneX

Huawei Investment & Holding

Schneider Electric

vXchnge

PART 15: APPENDIX



