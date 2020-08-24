Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024: Growing Investments in Edge Data Centers and in 5G Leading to Sizeable Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge data center market is poised to grow by $7.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising demand for video streaming services, focus on development of smart cities, and increasing mobile data traffic.



The study identifies the rise in number of partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in edge data centers and growing investments in 5G will lead to sizeable demand in the market.



The global edge data center market is segmented as below:



By Component

IT infrastructure

General construction

Power management systems

Cooling systems

Security solutions

Racks

DCIM

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edge data center market vendors that include:



Compass Datacenters LLC

Eaton Corp. plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

Also, the edge data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



