Global EHS Market Report 2020-2024: The Impact of Disruptive Technologies AI, IIoT and Big Data

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EHS Market by Component, Service (Project Deployment and Implementation, Business Consulting and Advisory, Audit, Assessment, Regulatory Compliance), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market size are expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period.

To reach new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and security, organizations need real-time visibility and stability in business operations. Hence, the demand for EHS solutions and services in increasing rapidly. The increasing business demand to enhance operational efficiency and stability is expected to make EHS a dominant model for organizations across all verticals in the near future.



Solution segment to lead the market in 2019



EHS solution providers enable various features in the EHS software to meet the requirements of their commercial clients. These features include environmental and occupational health management, energy and water management, waste management, air quality, and compliance management, safety management, incident management, and risk management, fire safety, and inventory management. Other than these major features, the EHS solution also offers employee engagement, chemical management, security program management, and product stewardship.



Project deployment and implementation services to lead the EHS market in 2019



Project deployment and implementation services are provided during the deployment and implementation of an EHS solution. The successful implementation of the EHS solution requires a thorough review of the organizational structures and processes, accurate migration of legacy data, and a well-organized deployment plan. During project deployment, these services help review the organizational structure and configuring site-specific profiles with proper roles and permissions based on unique EHS processes.



North America to lead the EHS market in 2019



North America leads in the adoption of EHS and provides great opportunities for the growth of the overall market. The region has always been an early adopter of new technology or software, and the North American market grows at a faster rate initially as compared to any other region.

North America comprises the US and Canada. The US and Canada have sustainable and well-established economies, which empower them to invest strongly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. The major reason behind the strong development of the EHS market can be attributed to the stringent rules and regulations followed by the US and Canada governments.



Research Coverage



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the EHS market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global EHS market by component, service, deployment mode, vertical, and region.



Major vendors in the global EHS market include Enablon (France), VelocityEHS (US), Intelex (Canada), Gensuite (US), Cority (Canada), Quentic (Germany), Sphera (US), Enviance (US), ETQ (US), UL (US), SAP (Germany), DNV GL (Norway), SAI Global (US), Verisk 3E (US), Dakota Software (US), ProcessMAP (US), IsoMetrix (South Africa), Airsweb (England), SafetyCulture (Australia), ProntoForms (Canada), and Enhesa (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Environment, Health and Safety Market

4.2 Global EHS Market, By Component and Region

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Environment, Health and Safety Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Environmental and Regulatory Compliance to Reduce Air Pollution

5.2.1.2 Increasing Workplace Incidents to Drive the EHS Market Growth

5.2.1.3 EHS Solution Reduces Risks for an Entire Organization and Increases the Transparency of Workflow

5.2.1.4 Emergence of the Software as a Service Deployment Model

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexity of Standards and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities Provided by Emerging Technologies, Including Industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data

5.2.3.2 Acceptance of International Standards in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Funding and Expensive Cost of the Installation of EHS Software

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skills and End-to-End Solutions

5.3 History and Evolution of Environment, Health and Safety

5.3.1 Environment, Health and Safety Guidelines

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case: Construction & Engineering

5.4.2 Use Case: Oil & Gas

5.4.3 Use Case: Consumer Goods

5.4.4 Use Case: Automotive

5.5 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Industrial Internet of Things and Big Data



6 Environment, Health and Safety Market, By Software Feature

6.1 Environmental and Occupational Health Management

6.2 Energy and Water Management

6.3 Waste Management

6.4 Air Quality and Compliance Management

6.5 Safety Management

6.6 Incident and Risk Management



7 EHS Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solution

7.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Core Environment, Health and Safety Vendor Initiatives and Developments

7.3 Services

7.3.3 Analytics

7.3.4 Project Deployment and Implementation

7.3.5 Business Consulting and Advisory

7.3.6 Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance

7.3.7 Certification

7.3.8 Training and Support



8 Environment, Health and Safety Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Cloud: Core Environment, Health and Safety Vendor Initiatives and Developments

8.3 On-Premises



9 EHS Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Verticals: Environment, Health and Safety Market Drivers

9.1.2 Verticals: Core Environment, Health and Safety Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.2 Energy and Utilities

9.3 Chemical and Materials

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Construction and Engineering

9.6 Food and Beverage

9.7 Government and Defense

9.8 Others



10 Environment, Health and Safety Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

10.2.2 North America: Core Environment, Health and Safety Vendor Initiatives and Developments

10.2.3 United States

10.2.4 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Ranking of Key Players

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.3 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Enablon

12.3 VelocityEHS

12.4 Intelex

12.5 Gensuite

12.6 Cority

12.7 Quentic

12.8 Sphera

12.9 Enviance

12.10 ETQ

12.11 UL

12.12 SAP

12.13 DNV GL

12.14 SAI Global

12.15 Verisk 3E

12.16 Dakota Software

12.17 ProcessMAP

12.18 IsoMetrix

12.19 Airsweb

12.20 SafetyCulture

12.21 ProntoForms

12.22 Enhesa

12.23 Right-To-Win



