Global Electric Aircraft Market Forecast to 2023 by Aircraft Type, Component, Technology, and Range

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electric Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Jet), Component (Battery, Electric Motor), Technology (Hybrid and All Electric), Range (Less than 500 Km and More than 500 Km), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 99.3 Million in 2018 to USD 121.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2018 to 2023.
Low cost of ownership of electric aircraft and advantages of electric aircraft traditional aircraft are driving the electric aircraft market. The electric aircraft market has been segmented based on aircraft type, component, technology, range, and region.
Based on the aircraft type, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into ultralight aircraft and light jet. The ultralight aircraft segment is expected to lead the electric aircraft market in 2018. The ownership of ultralight aircraft is cost-effective due to the simplistic design and construction of these aircraft. With the increase in fuel prices, the demand for ultralight aircraft is expected to increase for training purposes.
Based on the component, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into battery, electric motor, and others. The others segment include electric ducted fans and power electronics. Power electronics are used to power all crucial aircraft components, including flight control actuation, environmental control systems, utility functions, and cabin pressurization, which were conventionally controlled by hydraulic and pneumatic means. Electric ducted fans use multiple propeller blades attached to a single electric motor in an aircraft.
Based on technology, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into hybrid and all electric. The all electric segment of the electric aircraft market is projected to lead during the forecast period. The trend for the all-electric aircraft is growing over the forecast period as aircraft OEMs collaborate with their suppliers to design new systems that hybridize traditional propulsion systems and implement new electrical-intensive architectures.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Regional Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Electric Aircraft Market, 2018-2023
4.2 Electric Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type
4.3 Electric Aircraft Market, By Range
4.4 Electric Aircraft Market, By Component
4.5 Europe Electric Aircraft Market, By Technology And By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Lower Cost Of Ownership Of Electric Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Advantages Of Electric Aircraft Over Traditional Aircraft
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Need To Develop High-Density Battery Solutions For Electric Aircraft
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Electrification Of Large Commercial Jets
6 Industrial Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Upcoming Technologies In Electric Aircraft Market
6.2.1 Fuel Cell Technology
6.2.2 Advanced Battery Materials For Electric Aircraft
6.2.3 Leading Edge Asynchronous Propeller Technology (Leaptech)
6.2.4 Air Taxis For Sustainable Transportation
6.3 Infrastructure Solutions
6.3.1 Wireless Power Transmission
6.3.2 Back-Up Battery System
6.4 Electrical Propulsion Aircraft Design
6.4.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design
6.4.2 All Electric Propulsion System Design
6.5 Adoption Of Electrical Systems By Varied Aircraft Type
6.6 New Electrical Aircraft Platforms
7 Electric Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ultralight Aircraft
7.3 Light Jet
8 Electric Aircraft Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aircraft Battery
8.3 Aircraft Electric Motor
8.4 Others
9 Electric Aircraft Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hybrid Aircraft
9.2.1 Solar-Powered Aircraft
9.2.2 Fuel-Powered Aircraft
9.3 All Electric Aircraft
10 Electric Aircraft Market, By Range
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Less Than 500 Km
10.3 More Than 500 Km
11 Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Us
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Uk
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 Norway
11.3.4 Rest Of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Australia
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 New Zealand
11.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest Of The World
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.2 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Contracts
12.3.2 New Product Developments
12.3.3 Agreements & Collaborations
13 Company Profile
13.1 Zunum Aero
13.2 Yuneec International
13.3 Pc Aero
13.4 Pipistrel
13.5 Eviation Aircraft
13.6 Lilium
13.7 Alisport Srl
13.8 Schempp-Hirth
13.9 Bye Aerospace
13.10 Digisky
13.11 Electric Aircraft
13.12 Volta Volare
13.13 Hamilton Aero
13.14 Electravia
13.15 Wright Electric
13.16 Aurora (A Boeing Company)
13.17 Innovators
13.17.1 Delorean Aerospace
13.17.2 Joby Aviation
13.17.3 Poweroasis
13.17.4 Synergy Aircraft
13.17.5 Zee Aero
13.17.6 Airbus
13.17.7 Embraer
13.17.8 Cessna Aircraft (Textron Aviation)
13.17.9 Airspacex (Detroit Aircraft Corporation)
13.17.10 Evektor
13.17.11 Siemens
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5qljj/global_electric?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-aircraft-market-forecast-to-2023-by-aircraft-type-component-technology-and-range-300628852.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article