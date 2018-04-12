Global Electric Aircraft Market Forecast to 2023 by Aircraft Type, Component, Technology, and Range

The electric aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 99.3 Million in 2018 to USD 121.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2018 to 2023.

Low cost of ownership of electric aircraft and advantages of electric aircraft traditional aircraft are driving the electric aircraft market. The electric aircraft market has been segmented based on aircraft type, component, technology, range, and region.

Based on the aircraft type, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into ultralight aircraft and light jet. The ultralight aircraft segment is expected to lead the electric aircraft market in 2018. The ownership of ultralight aircraft is cost-effective due to the simplistic design and construction of these aircraft. With the increase in fuel prices, the demand for ultralight aircraft is expected to increase for training purposes.

Based on the component, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into battery, electric motor, and others. The others segment include electric ducted fans and power electronics. Power electronics are used to power all crucial aircraft components, including flight control actuation, environmental control systems, utility functions, and cabin pressurization, which were conventionally controlled by hydraulic and pneumatic means. Electric ducted fans use multiple propeller blades attached to a single electric motor in an aircraft.

Based on technology, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into hybrid and all electric. The all electric segment of the electric aircraft market is projected to lead during the forecast period. The trend for the all-electric aircraft is growing over the forecast period as aircraft OEMs collaborate with their suppliers to design new systems that hybridize traditional propulsion systems and implement new electrical-intensive architectures.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Electric Aircraft Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Electric Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

4.3 Electric Aircraft Market, By Range

4.4 Electric Aircraft Market, By Component

4.5 Europe Electric Aircraft Market, By Technology And By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lower Cost Of Ownership Of Electric Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Advantages Of Electric Aircraft Over Traditional Aircraft

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Need To Develop High-Density Battery Solutions For Electric Aircraft

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Electrification Of Large Commercial Jets



6 Industrial Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Upcoming Technologies In Electric Aircraft Market

6.2.1 Fuel Cell Technology

6.2.2 Advanced Battery Materials For Electric Aircraft

6.2.3 Leading Edge Asynchronous Propeller Technology (Leaptech)

6.2.4 Air Taxis For Sustainable Transportation

6.3 Infrastructure Solutions

6.3.1 Wireless Power Transmission

6.3.2 Back-Up Battery System

6.4 Electrical Propulsion Aircraft Design

6.4.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design

6.4.2 All Electric Propulsion System Design

6.5 Adoption Of Electrical Systems By Varied Aircraft Type

6.6 New Electrical Aircraft Platforms



7 Electric Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultralight Aircraft

7.3 Light Jet



8 Electric Aircraft Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Battery

8.3 Aircraft Electric Motor

8.4 Others



9 Electric Aircraft Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hybrid Aircraft

9.2.1 Solar-Powered Aircraft

9.2.2 Fuel-Powered Aircraft

9.3 All Electric Aircraft



10 Electric Aircraft Market, By Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Less Than 500 Km

10.3 More Than 500 Km



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Uk

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 Norway

11.3.4 Rest Of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Australia

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 New Zealand

11.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest Of The World

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Contracts

12.3.2 New Product Developments

12.3.3 Agreements & Collaborations



13 Company Profile

13.1 Zunum Aero

13.2 Yuneec International

13.3 Pc Aero

13.4 Pipistrel

13.5 Eviation Aircraft

13.6 Lilium

13.7 Alisport Srl

13.8 Schempp-Hirth

13.9 Bye Aerospace

13.10 Digisky

13.11 Electric Aircraft

13.12 Volta Volare

13.13 Hamilton Aero

13.14 Electravia

13.15 Wright Electric

13.16 Aurora (A Boeing Company)

13.17 Innovators

13.17.1 Delorean Aerospace

13.17.2 Joby Aviation

13.17.3 Poweroasis

13.17.4 Synergy Aircraft

13.17.5 Zee Aero

13.17.6 Airbus

13.17.7 Embraer

13.17.8 Cessna Aircraft (Textron Aviation)

13.17.9 Airspacex (Detroit Aircraft Corporation)

13.17.10 Evektor

13.17.11 Siemens



