Global Electric Traction Motor Market 2018-2023 with Analysis on Type, Power Rating, Application, and Region - Growing Focus on Electric Vehicles

The electric traction motor market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 12.41 billion in 2018 to USD 28.51 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2023.



Increasing investments in the railway sector, high demand for efficient motors for propulsion application, and growing focus on electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions are driving the market for electric traction motor across the world. Price volatility of raw materials such as copper and aluminum would act as a restraint for the electric traction motor market.



The railway segment of the global electric traction motor market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the population in developing regions such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific along with rising urbanization across the world. An increasing focus on speed control and high starting torque required by rail vehicles and the rising investment in rolling stock are the major drivers for the railway applications segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for electric traction motor in 2018, followed by Europe and North America. China and Japan are expected to be the largest markets for electric traction motors in the region due to significant investments being made in the railway sector. Europe is the second largest market for electric traction motor, followed by North America and Middle East & Africa. Increasing investment in the aging railway sector and growing focus on electric vehicles would boost the demand for electric traction motor. The electric traction motor market is also growing at a good pace in countries such as India, Australia, and South Korea due to increasing investment in railway projects, especially related to high speed rail and metro trains.



The leading players in the electric traction motor market are CRRC (China), Alstom (France), TSA (Austria), Bosch (Germany), Siemens (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Traction Motor Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Country

4.3 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Type

4.4 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Power Rating

4.5 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Application

4.6 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Railway Sector

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Motor Failures Due to Overheating



6 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ac Traction Motors

6.3 Dc Traction Motors



7 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 <200 kW

7.3 200 kW to 400 kW

7.4 >400 kW



8 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Railway

8.2.1 Locomotives

8.2.1.1 Diesel Locomotives

8.2.1.2 Electric Locomotives

8.2.1.3 Diesel-Electric Locomotives

8.2.2 Rapid Transit Vehicles

8.2.2.1 Diesel Multiple Units

8.2.2.2 Electric Multiple Units

8.2.2.3 Light Rail Vehicles

8.2.2.4 Metro and Subway Trains

8.2.3 Railroad Cars

8.2.3.1 Passenger Coaches

8.2.3.2 Freight Wagons

8.3 Electric Vehicles

8.3.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

8.3.3 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

8.3.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles

8.4 Others



9 Electric Traction Motor Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 By Type

9.2.2 By Power Rating

9.2.3 By Application

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.4.1 China

9.2.4.2 Japan

9.2.4.3 India

9.2.4.4 South Korea

9.2.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 North America

9.3.1 By Type

9.3.2 By Power Rating

9.3.3 By Application

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.4.1 Us

9.3.4.2 Canada

9.3.4.3 Mexico

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 By Type

9.4.2 By Power Rating

9.4.3 By Application

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 Germany

9.4.4.2 France

9.4.4.3 Uk

9.4.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 By Type

9.5.2 By Power Rating

9.5.3 By Application

9.5.4 By Country

9.5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.4.2 UAE

9.5.4.3 South Africa

9.5.4.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 By Type

9.6.2 By Power Rating

9.6.3 By Application

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 Brazil

9.6.4.2 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Contracts and Agreements

10.3.2 Expansions and Investments

10.3.3 New Product Launches

10.3.4 Other Strategies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Benchmarking

11.2 CRRC

11.3 Alstom

11.4 Traktionssysteme Austria

11.5 Siemens

11.6 ABB

11.7 Bosch

11.8 CG Power

11.9 General Electric (GE)

11.10 NIDEC

11.11 Skoda Electric

11.12 Toshiba

11.13 Weg SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhncjg/global_electric?w=5

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-traction-motor-market-2018-2023-with-analysis-on-type-power-rating-application-and-region---growing-focus-on-electric-vehicles-300651893.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

