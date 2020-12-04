Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2014-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric two-wheeler market grew at a CAGR of nearly 10% during 2014-2019



Electric two-wheelers, primarily comprising of scooters/mopeds and motorcycles, operate with the help of battery-based electric motors. These vehicles have gained popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles owing to their zero carbon emissions.



The global electric two-wheeler market is majorly driven by the growing environmental concerns towards increasing pollution levels from fuel-based automobiles. In addition to this, the high depletion rate of fossil fuels, such as diesel, petrol, etc., coupled with the rising fuel rates have also augmented the demand for electric vehicles.



The growing consumer awareness towards several economic and ecological benefits of electric vehicles have also catalyzed the market growth. The introduction of various government initiatives and awareness programs for curbing the rising CO2 emission levels has provided strong growth opportunities to the market.



Moreover, electric two-wheeler fleets are increasingly being used by courier and e commerce delivery companies, for providing postal and delivery services, thereby increasing the market penetration. Furthermore, increasing installation of electric vehicle charging stations in several commercial places, such as shopping malls, educational institutes, etc., has also catalyzed the market growth.



Some of the other key factors driving the market include technological advancements, increasing affordability, improving supply chains, etc.



Looking forward, the market to be negatively impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. From 2021, however, the market is expected to recover and register double digit growth rates during 2021-2025.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electric two-wheelers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

How has the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global electric two-wheelers market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the peak power?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the motor placement?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global electric two-wheelers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Electric Scooter/Moped

6.2 Electric Motorcycle



7 Market Breakup by Battery Type

7.1 Lithium-Ion

7.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)



8 Market Breakup by Voltage Type

8.1 &lessThan; 48V

8.2 48-60V

8.3 61-72V

8.4 73-96V

8.5 >96V



9 Market Breakup by Peak Power

9.1 &lessThan; 3 kW

9.2 3-6 kW

9.3 7-10 kW

9.4 >10 kW



10 Market Breakup by Battery Technology

10.1 Removable

10.2 Non-Removable



11 Market Breakup by Motor Placement

11.1 Hub Type

11.2 Chassis Mounted



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

AIMA Technology Co. Ltd.

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

BMW AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

GOVECS AG

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra GenZe

Terra Motors Corporation

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Zero Motorcycles

