Global Electric Van Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 50.38%

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electric Van Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric van market to grow at a CAGR of 50.38% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Electric Van Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is economical mode for cargo and passenger transportation. According to the electric vehicle market research study, the increased usage of electric vans an economical mode for cargo and passenger transportation will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years.
One trend in the market is rental services of electric vans. Electric vans form an economical mode of transportation when compared with conventional internal combustion engine vans. Various companies offer electric vans for transport of cargo or passengers on rent or lease basis.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is non-availability of effective electric vehicle charging technology. The effectiveness of electric vans largely depends on the availability of effective battery charging systems within a region. Electric vehicle charging stations are mainly considered as a backup in case the vehicle runs critically low on battery power. Therefore, delivery companies opt for electric vans with increased battery storage capacity to eliminate sourcing power from slowly charging public systems.
Key vendors
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)
- Ford Motor Company
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Nissan
- Renault
- Workhorse Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Small and mid-range (less than 100 miles)
- Long-range (more than 100 miles)
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of range maximization techniques in electric vans
- Rental services of electric vans
- Battery renting options for electric vans
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jj62k/global_electric?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-van-market-analysis--forecast-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-50-38-300648852.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article