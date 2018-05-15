Global Electric Van Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 50.38%

The global electric van market to grow at a CAGR of 50.38% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Electric Van Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is economical mode for cargo and passenger transportation. According to the electric vehicle market research study, the increased usage of electric vans an economical mode for cargo and passenger transportation will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years.

One trend in the market is rental services of electric vans. Electric vans form an economical mode of transportation when compared with conventional internal combustion engine vans. Various companies offer electric vans for transport of cargo or passengers on rent or lease basis.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is non-availability of effective electric vehicle charging technology. The effectiveness of electric vans largely depends on the availability of effective battery charging systems within a region. Electric vehicle charging stations are mainly considered as a backup in case the vehicle runs critically low on battery power. Therefore, delivery companies opt for electric vans with increased battery storage capacity to eliminate sourcing power from slowly charging public systems.

Key vendors

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)

Ford Motor Company

Mahindra & Mahindra

Nissan

Renault

Workhorse Group

Small and mid-range (less than 100 miles)



Long-range (more than 100 miles)



Development of range maximization techniques in electric vans

Rental services of electric vans

Battery renting options for electric vans

