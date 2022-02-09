Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover all the commercially available methods for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling that are actively being utilized and consumed by key end-user industries in the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market.

Its scope will also include all the applications in which electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling are used. Furthermore, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.

Batteries for electric vehicles are defined by their high power-to-weight ratio, specific energy and energy density. Smaller, lighter batteries are desirable because they reduce the electric vehicle's weight and thus improve its performance. In contrast to liquid fuels, extremely active battery technologies have a significantly lower specific energy, which often impacts the vehicle's maximum all-electric range.

Due to their high energy density in relation to their weight, lithium-ion and lithium polymer batteries are the most prevalent battery types in modern electric vehicles. Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lead-acid (and, less frequently, zinc-air and sodium nickel chloride) batteries are used in electric vehicles. The quantity of energy stored in batteries is expressed in ampere hours or coulombs, with the overall amount of energy frequently expressed in kilowatt-hours.

Innovations in lithium-ion battery equipment have been driven by consumer electronics, laptop computers, mobile phones and power tools. The BEV and HEV markets have benefited from these advancements in terms of performance and energy density. Unlike previous battery chemistries, particularly that of nickel-cadmium, the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries enables them to be discharged and recharged on a regular basis and at any level of charge.

Regional and country-level markets will be segmented and analyzed by battery type, EV type and end-use. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also covered. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.

In terms of battery type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries and lead-acid batteries.

In terms of EV type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

In terms of end-use, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

The Report Includes

Detailed overview of the global markets for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by battery type, EV type, end-use, and geographic region

Discussion of industry value chain/supply chain analysis of global electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market, and assessment of the current competitive scenario

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Germany , U.K., France , Netherlands , Norway , Japan , China and India

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Insight into the recent industry strategies, such as M&A deals, joint ventures, collaborations, and license agreements currently focused on EV battery reuse and recycling technology

Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Accurec-Recycling GmbH, BMW Group, China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (CALB), Nissan Motor, Tesla and Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs)

Definition of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling

Reuse

Recycling

Technological Background and Advancements

Industry Concept

Importance of the Industry

Market Overview of the Electric Vehicle Industry

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Challenges

Trends

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Influence on Electric Vehicle Manufacture and Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for EV Charging Stations

Chapter 5 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Raw and Processed Materials

Cell Component Manufacturing

Cell Manufacturing

Battery Pack Manufacturing

Electric Vehicles Manufacturing

Recycling

Chapter 6 Global Market for Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling by Battery Type

Introduction

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium Battery Chemistry

Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in 1 Recycling Process for Spent Lithium-Ion Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Recycling Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Lead-Acid Batteries

Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries

Chapter 7 Global Market for Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling by EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Chapter 8 Global Market for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling by End Use

Passenger Car

Economics

Environmental Factors

Key Factors Boosting Passenger Electric Vehicle Sales

Commercial Vehicle

Types of EV Trucks

Energy Storage

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology

Batteries for Electric Cars and Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Chapter 9 Global Market for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Norway

France

The Netherlands

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Legal Framework

Middle East and Africa

and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Chapter 10 Competitive Market Analysis

Global Li-ion Battery-Recycling Projects

Mergers and Acquisitions

Innovations in Electric Vehicles

Vehicle to Grid (V2G)

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

Charging of Mobile Devices

Lightning-Fast Charging

Battery Technology Advancements

Battery Technologies for EVs That Are Gaining Traction

Batteries Lithium-Ion

Batteries with Solid State Technology

Aluminum-Ion Rechargeable Batteries

Batteries Made of Lithium-Sulfur

Batteries Made of Metal and Air

Regulation of Electric Vehicles

India

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Accurec-Recycling Gmbh

American Manganese Inc.

Battery Solutions Llc

BMW Group

China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (Calb)

G&P Batteries

Li-Cycle Corp.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Retriev Technologies

Sitrasa

SNAM

TES

Tesla

Toshiba Corp.

Umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8g0d2j

