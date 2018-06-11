Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2017-2023: Asia Pacific had a Leading Market Surpassing North America and Europe in 2017

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market had a value of 3.22 Billion USD in 2017and it is estimated to grow to 22.87 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 38.64% between 2017 and 2023



In Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, the Asia Pacific (APAC) had a leading market surpassing North America and Europe in 2017. The Asia Pacific region has 40% market value of the global market followed by North America and Europe with 30% and 25% market value respectively.



Due to the increase in the awareness regarding the environmental pollution, there is an increase in the demand for the electric vehicles everywhere. This increase in the demand paves a way for the positive growth for the electric vehicle charging station market. These vehicles have longer driving ranges, smooth operation and less maintenance so that these lead to encouragement of more electric vehicle charging stations.



In May 2016, the German government introduced a new scheme for all those who wanted to buy electric vehicles. This scheme involves in giving a direct discount of USD 4,520 on every electric vehicle they buy. In September 2017, the Singapore government started a Electronic Vehicle car sharing program under which BlueSG ,a subsidiary of Bollore Group, need to install 500 charging stations which comprises of 2,000 charging points in Singapore.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends



5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Charger Type

5.1. Slow Charger

5.2. Fast Charger



6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Connector Type

6.1. CHAdeMO

6.2. CCS

6.3. Others



7. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial



8. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region



9. Company Market Share Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1. ABB Group

10.2. AeroVironment,Inc.

10.3. Tesla Motors,Inc.

10.4. Eaton Corporation

10.5. Elektromotive Limited

10.6. ChargePoint,Inc.

10.7. ClipperCreek,Inc.

10.8. General Electric Company

10.9. Chargemaster Plc

10.10. Siemens AG

10.11. Sema Connect,Inc.

10.12. Others



11. Industry Structure

11.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations

11.2. Investment Opportunities



12. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market -Road Ahead



13. Tables



