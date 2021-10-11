Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, Mode of Charging and Charging Voltage Level

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type, Mode of Charging and Charging Voltage Level: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicle charging systems are used to connect the plug-in electric vehicle and electric vehicle to an electricity outlet to charge the battery of the vehicle. In addition, various automobile giants and electric component companies are working toward the development of advanced electric vehicle charging system to meet the rise in demand for electric vehicles.



The electric vehicle charging system market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of charging, charging voltage level, and region. By product, the market is classified into home charging systems and commercial charging systems. By mode of charging, it is categorized into plug-in charging system and wireless charging system. By charging voltage level, it is divided into level 1, level 2, and level 3. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Factors such as growth in production of electric vehicles, rise in adoption of electric vehicle owing to government initiatives, and increase in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the electric vehicle charging system market. However, high cost of electric vehicles and high cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of wireless charging technology and incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations provide lucrative growth opportunity for the players operating in the electric vehicle charging system market.



The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle charging system market include BorgWarner Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric, Moser Services Group, LLC, Plugless Power Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tesla and Webasto Group.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in production of electric vehicles

3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of electric vehicle owing to government initiatives

3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of electric vehicles

3.5.2.2. High cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of wireless charging technology

3.5.3.2. Incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations.



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Home charging system

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Commercial charging systems

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY MODE OF CHARGING

5.1. Overview

5.2. Plug-in charging system

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Wireless charging system

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY CHARGING VOLTAGE LEVEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Level 1

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Level 2

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Level 3

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BORGWARNER INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. R&D expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. EATON CORPORATION PLC

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. Business performance

8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. R&D expenditure

8.4.7. Business performance

8.5. MOSER SERVICES GROUP, LLC

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. PLUGLESS POWER INC.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. R&D expenditure

8.7.7. Business performance

8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Schneider Electric

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.9. SIEMENS AG

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. TESLA

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.11. WEBASTO GROUP

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Key executives

8.11.3. Company snapshot

8.11.4. Operating business segments

8.11.5. Product portfolio

8.11.6. R&D expenditure

8.11.7. Business performance

8.11.8. Key strategic moves and developments



