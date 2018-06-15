Global Electric Vehicle Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends going to influence the market are Increasing Penetration of evs in developing countries, technological advancement of electric vehicles, and growing demand for hybrid electric vehicle.
Scope of the Report
- Based on the Propulsion Technology, the market is divided into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle.
- On considering EV Component Type, market is segmented into battery cells and pack, infotainment system, instrument cluster and on-board charger.
- The battery cells and pack is further sub-segmented into nickel-metal hydride (ni-mh) battery, lithium-ion battery, fuel cell battery.
- On the basis of EV Regulations, market is bifurcated into Subsidies and taxes, safety regulations, battery treatment regulations.
- Relying on Re-Charging Stations Type market is segmented into normal charging, super charging.
- On considering future technology, maket divided into EV Range, Battery Cost, and Battery Charging Time.
- By Vehicle Type, market is categorized into two wheelers, passenger car, commercial vehicle and other vehicle type.
- On the basis of Powertrain, market is segmented into Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid, and Combined Hybrid.
- By Power Source, market is segmented into Stored Electricity, On board Electric Generator.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Technology
5 Electric Vehicle Market, EV Component Type
6 Electric Vehicle Market, By EV Regulations
7 Electric Vehicle Market, By Re-Charging Stations Type
8 Electric Vehicle Market, By Future Technology
9 Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
10 Electric Vehicle Market, By Powertrain
11 Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Source
12 Electric Vehicle Market, By Geography
13 Key Player Activities
14 Leading Companies
- Tesla Motors Inc.
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- BYD Company Ltd.
- LG Chem
- Delphi Automotive
- Panasonic Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- Samsung SDI
- Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
- Car Charging Group
- Charge Point, Inc
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- General Motors
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Toyota Motor Corporation
