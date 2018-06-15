Global Electric Vehicle Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018

The Global Electric Vehicle Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends going to influence the market are Increasing Penetration of evs in developing countries, technological advancement of electric vehicles, and growing demand for hybrid electric vehicle.



Scope of the Report



Based on the Propulsion Technology, the market is divided into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle.

On considering EV Component Type, market is segmented into battery cells and pack, infotainment system, instrument cluster and on-board charger.

The battery cells and pack is further sub-segmented into nickel-metal hydride (ni-mh) battery, lithium-ion battery, fuel cell battery.

On the basis of EV Regulations, market is bifurcated into Subsidies and taxes, safety regulations, battery treatment regulations.

Relying on Re-Charging Stations Type market is segmented into normal charging, super charging.

On considering future technology, maket divided into EV Range, Battery Cost, and Battery Charging Time.

By Vehicle Type, market is categorized into two wheelers, passenger car, commercial vehicle and other vehicle type.

On the basis of Powertrain, market is segmented into Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid, and Combined Hybrid.

By Power Source, market is segmented into Stored Electricity, On board Electric Generator.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Technology



5 Electric Vehicle Market, EV Component Type



6 Electric Vehicle Market, By EV Regulations



7 Electric Vehicle Market, By Re-Charging Stations Type



8 Electric Vehicle Market, By Future Technology



9 Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type



10 Electric Vehicle Market, By Powertrain



11 Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Source



12 Electric Vehicle Market, By Geography



13 Key Player Activities



14 Leading Companies



Tesla Motors Inc.

Nissan Motor Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

LG Chem

Delphi Automotive

Panasonic Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Samsung SDI

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Car Charging Group

Charge Point, Inc

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

General Motors

Hyundai Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

