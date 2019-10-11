Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Analysis & Analysis, 2019-2025
The "Electric Vehicle Range Extender - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electric Vehicle Range Extender market worldwide is projected to grow by 247 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 11.7%.
ICE Range Extender, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 370.7 Thousand Units by the year 2025, ICE Range Extender will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 9.8 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 8 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, ICE Range Extender will reach a market size of 19.9 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 59.7 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Advanced Innovative Engineering Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Arcola Energy Ltd.
- Ashwoods Electric Motors Limited
- AVL List GmbH
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc.
- Bjorksten Bit 7 (bb7)
- BMW AG
- Ceres Power Holdings PLC
- Delta Motorsport Ltd.
- EP Tender
- Fagor Ederlan Group
- FEV Group
- General Motors Company
- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Magna International, Inc.
- MAHLE Aftermarket, Inc.
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Nikola Motor Company
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- OBRIST Powertrain GmbH
- Plug Power Inc.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Symbio
- Wrightspeed
