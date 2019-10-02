Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for $3,273.14 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $5,344.91 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electromagnetic Clutches - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electromagnetic Clutches market accounted for $3,273.14 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,344.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growing trend and evolving consumer preference towards manual to semi-automatic or fully-automatic transmission systems are expected to favorably impact the global electromagnetic clutches market growth. However, the high initial cost is hampering the electromagnetic clutches market growth.



Electromagnetic clutches are the clutches function under the effect of electromagnetic force, control the joint and separation of the clutch based on the power on/off of the coil. It make the torque transmit from active side to passive side with the function of electromagnetic energy, so as to complete the connection of mechanical mechanism, realized the transmission function of the drive system.



Based on the end user, machine tools segment is constantly enhancing as it is an indispensable part of engineering & construction projects, and intermittently used in operational manufacturing units for maintenance purposes owing to prevalent applications of machine tools in various industries. Machine tools are commonly used in these industries for various purposes such as grinding, turning, boring, and broaching.



By geography, the Asia-Pacific is going to have huge demand as the growth in this region will be driven by economic development in emerging countries such as China and India. The primary growth driver for the machine tool market in India is the country's growing automotive industry.



Some of the key players in the Electromagnetic Clutches market include



Mitsubishi Electric

Karl E. Brinkmann

Goizper

Minebea

Magtrol

Altra Industrial Motion

Intorq

Miki Pulley

Ortlinghaus

Danaher

Tianjin Electric

Guangde Lixin

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wet Type

5.3 Dry Type

5.4 Magnetic Powder Type

5.5 Other Product Types



6 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive Industry

6.3 Machine Tool

6.4 Other End Users



7 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



