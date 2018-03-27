Global Electronic Health Records Markets and Technologies Report 2018 - Focus on Healthcare Providers, Private and Public Payers and Consumers

The "Global Markets and Technologies for Electronic Health Records" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Scope:

The report will segment the technology for electronic health records and IT suppliers by hardware, software and services by application, including:

  • Administration
  • Computerized health records
  • Billing automation
  • Decision support tools
  • Document and image management (RIS/PACS)
  • e-Prescriptions

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers and consumers.

Report Includes:

  • 29 data tables
  • An overview of the global markets and technologies for electronic health records
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
  • Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
  • Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
  • Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Amazon.com, Analogic Corp., athenahealth Inc. and Beckman Coulter Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Market and Technology Background

  • Electronic Health Records Defined
  • History of U.S. Regulatory Measures
  • Meaningful Use Incentive Drives Investment
  • EHR Challenges and Opportunities
  • Clinical Ontologies
  • EHR Cloud Trade-Offs
  • Protecting Patient Information
  • Cloud-enabled Electronic Health Records: Advantages and Disadvantages

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Electronic Healthcare Technologies
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services
  • Network Providers
  • Security Technologies

5 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Healthcare End-Use Segments
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Private and Public Payers
  • Consumers
  • Other Market Participants

6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Cloud Enabled Healthcare Exchanges
  • Electronic Health Records Applications
  • Administration Systems
  • Computerized Health Records
  • Billing Automation
  • Decision Support Tools
  • Document and Image Management Systems
  • E-Prescriptions

7 Market Breakdown by Region

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

  • Electronic Health Records Markets

9 Company Profiles

  • AGFA Healthcare
  • Akelex
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Amazing Charts Llc
  • Amazon
  • Analogic
  • Arm Holdings
  • Arxan
  • Athenahealth
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Biocontrol Medical
  • Boston Scientific Scimed Inc.
  • Canon Kabushiki Kaisha
  • Carestream Health
  • Cerner
  • Ceva Inc.
  • Comarch
  • Computer Program & Systems Inc.
  • Cybernet Systems Corp.
  • Diamond Systems
  • Digichart Inc.
  • DR Systems
  • Eclinicalworks
  • Epic Systems
  • Eurotech Inc.
  • Fujifilm
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Greenway Health Llc
  • Healthland
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • IBM
  • Imagination Technologies Inc.
  • Intel
  • Kontron America Inc.
  • Kore Telematics
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
  • Lumedx
  • Mckesson
  • Meditech
  • Medtronic
  • Mercury Computer Systems
  • Merge Healthcare
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Microsemi
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Ncd Medical Corp.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Practice Fusion
  • Qualcomm
  • Quality Systems Inc.
  • Radisys
  • Renesas
  • Sectra
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Streamline Health Solutions
  • Surescripts Llc
  • Synopsys Inc.
  • Zynx Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ttstl/global_electronic?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-health-records-markets-and-technologies-report-2018---focus-on-healthcare-providers-private-and-public-payers-and-consumers-300620135.html

