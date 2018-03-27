Global Electronic Health Records Markets and Technologies Report 2018 - Focus on Healthcare Providers, Private and Public Payers and Consumers

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Markets and Technologies for Electronic Health Records" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope:
The report will segment the technology for electronic health records and IT suppliers by hardware, software and services by application, including:
- Administration
- Computerized health records
- Billing automation
- Decision support tools
- Document and image management (RIS/PACS)
- e-Prescriptions
Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers and consumers.
Report Includes:
- 29 data tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for electronic health records
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Amazon.com, Analogic Corp., athenahealth Inc. and Beckman Coulter Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Electronic Health Records Defined
- History of U.S. Regulatory Measures
- Meaningful Use Incentive Drives Investment
- EHR Challenges and Opportunities
- Clinical Ontologies
- EHR Cloud Trade-Offs
- Protecting Patient Information
- Cloud-enabled Electronic Health Records: Advantages and Disadvantages
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Electronic Healthcare Technologies
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Network Providers
- Security Technologies
5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Healthcare End-Use Segments
- Healthcare Providers
- Private and Public Payers
- Consumers
- Other Market Participants
6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cloud Enabled Healthcare Exchanges
- Electronic Health Records Applications
- Administration Systems
- Computerized Health Records
- Billing Automation
- Decision Support Tools
- Document and Image Management Systems
- E-Prescriptions
7 Market Breakdown by Region
8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Electronic Health Records Markets
9 Company Profiles
- AGFA Healthcare
- Akelex
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Amazing Charts Llc
- Amazon
- Analogic
- Arm Holdings
- Arxan
- Athenahealth
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biocontrol Medical
- Boston Scientific Scimed Inc.
- Canon Kabushiki Kaisha
- Carestream Health
- Cerner
- Ceva Inc.
- Comarch
- Computer Program & Systems Inc.
- Cybernet Systems Corp.
- Diamond Systems
- Digichart Inc.
- DR Systems
- Eclinicalworks
- Epic Systems
- Eurotech Inc.
- Fujifilm
- Ge Healthcare
- Greenway Health Llc
- Healthland
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM
- Imagination Technologies Inc.
- Intel
- Kontron America Inc.
- Kore Telematics
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Lumedx
- Mckesson
- Meditech
- Medtronic
- Mercury Computer Systems
- Merge Healthcare
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsemi
- Microsoft Corp.
- Ncd Medical Corp.
- Philips Healthcare
- Practice Fusion
- Qualcomm
- Quality Systems Inc.
- Radisys
- Renesas
- Sectra
- Siemens Healthcare
- Streamline Health Solutions
- Surescripts Llc
- Synopsys Inc.
- Zynx Health Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ttstl/global_electronic?w=5
