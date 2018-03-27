Global Electronic Health Records Markets and Technologies Report 2018 - Focus on Healthcare Providers, Private and Public Payers and Consumers

Report Scope:

The report will segment the technology for electronic health records and IT suppliers by hardware, software and services by application, including:

Administration

Computerized health records

Billing automation

Decision support tools

Document and image management (RIS/PACS)

e-Prescriptions

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers and consumers.



Report Includes:

29 data tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for electronic health records

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Amazon.com, Analogic Corp., athenahealth Inc. and Beckman Coulter Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Electronic Health Records Defined

History of U.S. Regulatory Measures

Meaningful Use Incentive Drives Investment

EHR Challenges and Opportunities

Clinical Ontologies

EHR Cloud Trade-Offs

Protecting Patient Information

Cloud-enabled Electronic Health Records: Advantages and Disadvantages

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Electronic Healthcare Technologies

Hardware

Software

Services

Network Providers

Security Technologies

5 Market Breakdown by End User

Healthcare End-Use Segments

Healthcare Providers

Private and Public Payers

Consumers

Other Market Participants

6 Market Breakdown by Application

Cloud Enabled Healthcare Exchanges

Electronic Health Records Applications

Administration Systems

Computerized Health Records

Billing Automation

Decision Support Tools

Document and Image Management Systems

E-Prescriptions

7 Market Breakdown by Region

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Electronic Health Records Markets

9 Company Profiles

AGFA Healthcare

Akelex

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Amazing Charts Llc

Amazon

Analogic

Arm Holdings

Arxan

Athenahealth

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Biocontrol Medical

Boston Scientific Scimed Inc.

Canon Kabushiki Kaisha

Carestream Health

Cerner

Ceva Inc.

Comarch

Computer Program & Systems Inc.

Cybernet Systems Corp.

Diamond Systems

Digichart Inc.

DR Systems

Eclinicalworks

Epic Systems

Eurotech Inc.

Fujifilm

Ge Healthcare

Greenway Health Llc

Healthland

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Imagination Technologies Inc.

Intel

Kontron America Inc.

Kore Telematics

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Lumedx

Mckesson

Meditech

Medtronic

Mercury Computer Systems

Merge Healthcare

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsemi

Microsoft Corp.

Ncd Medical Corp.

Philips Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Qualcomm

Quality Systems Inc.

Radisys

Renesas

Sectra

Siemens Healthcare

Streamline Health Solutions

Surescripts Llc

Synopsys Inc.

Zynx Health Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ttstl/global_electronic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-health-records-markets-and-technologies-report-2018---focus-on-healthcare-providers-private-and-public-payers-and-consumers-300620135.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

