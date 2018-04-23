Global Electronic Paper Market (2018-2023) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.3% - A $8.36 Billion Market Opportunity by 2023

The global electronic paper (e-paper) market was valued at US $1.876 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period to reach US $8.367 billion by 2023.

Various e-paper display gadgets such as e-books, billboards, and digital signage are augmenting the demand for e-paper. North America holds the largest market share and Asia Pacific is expected to be the emerging market in the forecast period. Rise in the technology advancements and growing concerns regarding the environmental impacts of consumer electronics are the major drivers whereas high manufacturing costs is restraining the global electronic paper market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Samsung, Sony, Visionect, and Seiko Epson Corporation among others.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Electronic Paper Market by Technology

5.1. Electrophoretic

5.2. Electrochromic

5.3. Electrowetting

5.4. Others



6. Global Electronic Paper Market by Product

6.1. Smart Cards

6.2. Smart Phones

6.3. Digital Signage

6.4. E-Readers

6.5. Others



7. Global Electronic Paper Market by End-User

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. Retail

7.3. Automotive & Transportation

7.4. Medical

7.5. Others



8. Global Electronic Paper Market by Geography

8.1. Americas

8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

8.3. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Recent Deals and Investment

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

10.2. Corning Incorporated

10.3. Samsung

10.4. Sony

10.5. Seiko Epson Corporation

10.6. Plastic Logic Germany

10.7. Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd.

10.8. E Ink Holdings Inc.

10.9. Visionect

